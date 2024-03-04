VineBrook Homes Prioritizes Sales to Owner-Occupants

Closes affordability gap for qualified homebuyers while helping to meet demand

DAYTON, Ohio, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes (VineBrook) continues to make homeownership a reality for hundreds of hard-working residents across the United States who may have been previously denied opportunities to purchase homes. In the past 12 months, the company sold or is in contract to sell more than 820 of its affordable, single-family rental homes to qualified owner-occupants across its portfolio. States with the highest number of VineBrook owner-occupant sales include Ohio (201 homes); Missouri (167 Homes); Georgia (81 homes); South Carolina (108 homes); Mississippi (55 homes); Wisconsin (52 homes); and Tennessee (25 homes).

VineBrook is one of the only large single-family rental companies dedicated to providing affordable housing. With the addition of its owner-occupant sales, the company has added yet another option for affordable, accessible single-family living that otherwise might not be available in a supply-challenged market.

"VineBrook helped more than 820 families achieve their dream of homeownership in the last year as we continue to seek new opportunities to deliver affordable housing solutions to local communities and residents," said Dana Sprong, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of VineBrook Homes, LLC. "After decades of under building and low supply, local markets are still experiencing a record-low volume of homes for sale, so our efforts to connect would-be buyers to these homes is a meaningful solution to the shortage while helping these families realize their financial goal of owning a home."

In addition, VineBrook recently began piloting a new "Pathway to Homeownership" program, providing qualified residents with opportunities for home ownership. This new initiative empowers individuals and families residing in a VineBrook-leased single-family rental home to purchase their home outright by securing a conventional mortgage, enabling them to build equity in an affordable property.

Residents of VineBrook Homes also have access to nationally recognized financial counseling and literacy resources at no additional cost to them through VineBrook's partnership with Operation Hope. These services include workshops that focus on topics such as money management, credit and homeownership, all geared to help residents attain financial freedom.

About VineBrook

VineBrook Homes is an internally managed real estate company specializing in acquiring, renovating and leasing single-family homes. Unlike other providers, VineBrook takes a different approach in the growing Single-Family Rental Home industry, focusing on affordability and value for our residents. Since our commencement in 2007, we have quickly become one of the largest providers of quality homes with a variety of housing options offered.

Our highly trained and experienced staff is dedicated to providing the best experience to current and future residents, while being a good citizen in our communities. Our core values of hard work, integrity, communication, service and execution have helped build a recognized brand known for quality and long-term resident satisfaction.

We are proud to provide the many benefits of single-family home living in great neighborhoods, with ample space, storage, yards, privacy, security and professional management at a reasonable price. Most importantly, our success in the single-family rental home business would be nothing if it weren't for our fantastic residents, and we work every day to provide the best service possible to meet their needs.

For more information, please visit www.VineBrookHomes.com.

Media Contact

Megan Grabos

VineBrook Homes

[email protected]

SOURCE VineBrook Homes