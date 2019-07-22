vineyard vines Announced As The Official Style Of The Premier Lacrosse League

"We are excited to be partnering with the Premier Lacrosse League as long time fans of lacrosse, the oldest and fastest growing team sport in North America," said Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. "As brothers and entrepreneurs ourselves, Ian and I are honored to support Paul Rabil and his brother, Mike, who are bringing an exceptional league to lacrosse players and fans everywhere," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder.

"We're thrilled to have vineyard vines join our expanding list of partners, where they'll be making their first splash into professional lacrosse at our inaugural PLL All-Star Game," says PLL Co-founder and CSO Paul Rabil. "Mike and I drew a lot of inspiration from Ian and Shep -- two brothers starting a company within their local community, then growing it into a worldwide phenomenon. We're excited to collaborate with vineyard vines using innovative activations and displays throughout the PLL season and beyond."

Kicking off with the All-Star Game at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California on July 21, vineyard vines will make its debut as the league's Official Style by hosting an immersive skills challenge for players throughout the weekend. Fans will see PLL's top 50 players face off against one another through a multitude of competitions. Throughout the season, vineyard vines will also implement an ambassadors program where select players will engage with the brand.

