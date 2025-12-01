VINEYARD VINES ANNOUNCES CONTINUED PARTNERSHIP WITH TOYS FOR TOTS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

The Lifestyle Apparel Brand to Support the Nonprofit Organization Through a Charitable Donation and In-Store Toy Drives Nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle brand known for its smiling pink whale and signature coastal aesthetic, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Toys for Tots, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve–run program dedicated to collecting and distributing new toys to children in need. This holiday season, vineyard vines will once again support the nonprofit through a charitable donation on Giving Tuesday and by hosting toy drives at all store locations nationwide. Together, vineyard vines and Toys for Tots remain committed to helping ensure children and families facing economic challenges experience a brighter, more joyful holiday season.

On Giving Tuesday, vineyard vines will donate $25,000 to Toys for Tots in support of the organization's mission to deliver joy to children in need. In addition, the brand will host toy drives in all vineyard vines retail and outlet stores nationwide from December 1 through December 7, 2025. Throughout the week, stores will collect new, unwrapped toys, and customers who donate will receive a coupon for 20% off a future in-store purchase, valid from January 1 through April 1, 2026.

"Giving back has always been a big part of who we are at vineyard vines," said Shep Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "As a family-run business founded by my brother and me, supporting our communities has always been personal to us. We're really proud to continue our partnership with Toys for Tots and help brighten the holidays for kids who need it most. There's no better time than the holiday season to come together and make a difference."

With more than 870 local toy collection and distribution programs across all 50 states, Toys for Tots maintains a powerful national presence with deep, community-level impact. In 2024 alone, the organization distributed over 30 million toys to nearly 13 million children in need, helping ensure more families experienced a joyful holiday season.

"At vineyard vines, we believe that Every Day Should Feel This Good, especially during the holidays," said Ian Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "Partnering with Toys for Tots gives us a meaningful way to share a bit of holiday joy where it's needed most. It's a good reminder that even small acts of generosity can make a real difference."

"We are very pleased to welcome vineyard vines as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2025 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 75 years through our Toys for Tots Program." Silvester concluded, "With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

ABOUT VINEYARD VINES

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, vineyard vines was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT TOYS FOR TOTS

Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve-led program that has been distributing toys to children in need since 1947. Their mission is to collect and deliver new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children, ensuring that every child experiences the joy of the holiday season. Through donations and partnerships, Toys for Tots continues to spread happiness and bring holiday cheer to millions of children across the United States.

