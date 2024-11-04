VINFAST AND DURANGO DRIVERS' UNION SIGN STRATEGIC MOU ON GREEN TRANSITION OF PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN MEXICO

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast and the Durango Drivers' Union in Mexico signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the green transition of public transport, including the potential purchase of 3,000 VF 5 electric cars and 300 electric buses by Durango Driver's Union for operation in Mexico. This strategic partnership underscores the growing global interest in VinFast's electric vehicles, highlighting their ability to meet the evolving needs of diverse markets.

VinFast

Under the agreement, both parties will negotiate the sale of VF 5 electric vehicles and electric buses to the Union of Drivers and Related Workers of Durango, a member of the Confederation of Mexico Workers (CTM) for public passenger transport in Durango City, replacing the current gasoline-powered fleet.

Additionally, VinFast and its affiliate, V-Green, and CTM will collaborate in studying, setting up, installing, and/or operating charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and electric buses in Durango, creating a convenient and extensive charging network to meet the needs of both personal and public transport vehicles.

This cooperation will contribute to the greening of transportation and the development of the EV ecosystem in Durango City and across Mexico. Replacing the gasoline fleet with electric vehicles will significantly reduce CO2 emissions, while also helping the Durango Drivers' Union save on operating costs and create new jobs through the installation and operation of the charging system.

A subsidiary of Vingroup, the leading private conglomerate in Vietnam, VinFast offers a full range of electric vehicles, from cars and buses to scooters and bikes. Their compact e-SUV VF 5 is a popular choice for both individual drivers and taxi fleets due to its good value, reliability, nice design, smart technologies. VinFast's electric buses are designed with versatile capacities and options, prioritizing safety with the latest technology. These vehicles, along with others in VinFast's lineup, have been adopted by various transportation companies throughout Vietnam, playing a crucial role in familiarizing the public with EVs and promoting a greener transportation landscape.

Ms. Pham Thuy Linh, Deputy CEO at VinFast, stated: "We are impressed by the State of Durango and CTM's strong commitment to a green transition. This shared vision for a sustainable future aligns perfectly with VinFast's core values. With our high-quality electric vehicles and our affiliates' s expertise in taxi operation and charging infrastructure, we are confident in our ability to support the State of Durango in realizing their vision, creating a lasting impact on the state and the broader Mexican landscape."

Mr. Juan Erik Mercado Rangel, on behalf of Mr. Ricardo Fidel Pacheco Rodríguez, General Secretary, and Mr. Juan Pedro Mercado Gallegos, Deputy General Secretary of the Durango Drivers' Union, remarked: "We are thrilled to collaborate with VinFast, a global EV brand. Their vehicles, their green mobility eco-system, as well as their grand vision and spirit of partnership have truly impressed us. CTM believes that this collaboration not only paves the way for enhanced transportation services but also positions us at the forefront of the global shift toward sustainable mobility."

While still at an early stage, Mexico's electric vehicle market is experiencing a rapid uptick. The country's potential for EV adoption is significant, and the Mexican government is exploring incentives to further stimulate the sector.

As a global electric vehicle brand, VinFast is at the forefront of solutions and collaborations aimed at promoting the greening of transportation worldwide. Recently, in September 2024, VinFast marked a significant milestone by becoming the first EV car brand to top sales in Vietnam, establishing its presence with a diverse range of EV models in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en

About CTM

The Union of Drivers and Workers of the CTM in Durango, founded on August 8, 1932, is one of the city's key players in public transportation. Currently, it operates around 65% of the transportation concessions, with a fleet exceeding 300 buses and 5,000 taxis, along with additional services such as personnel, school, and tourist transportation, thus meeting a wide range of mobility needs within the region. As a member of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), the country's largest labor organization, the Union is dedicated to securing workers' rights and promoting fair working conditions within the transport sector.

The Union is developing an innovative business model aimed at acquiring 100% electric vehicles for fleet renewal. This project seeks to modernize the service, reduce carbon emissions, and support Durango's environmental commitment, aligning with global trends toward the electrification of transportation.

SOURCE Vinfast Auto LLC