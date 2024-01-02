VINFAST ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF INITIAL INDEPENDENT DEALERS IN THE US

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast, a global smart electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has officially signed agreements with five dealers in four states across the country. US customers can now experience VinFast's electric vehicles through these dealers.

The VinFast VF 8s on the road
The first group of VinFast dealers consist of Leith VinFast (Raleigh, North Carolina), Smith Haven VinFast (St. James, New York), Principle VinFast Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas), Hiley VinFast of Fort Worth (Fort Worth, Texas), and VinFast Wichita (Wichita, Kansas). These dealers will initially begin selling the VinFast VF 8 all-electric SUV, with plans to add the VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9 models when they launch in the US market. 

All VinFast customers who purchase or lease a VinFast electric vehicle are eligible for VinFast's aftersales policies, including a 10-year/125,000-mile warranty for the vehicle and 10-year unlimited mileage for the battery under non-commercial use.

Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, VinFast Global said: "This is an important step affirming VinFast's commitment to expanding its retail sales network and shortening the time to deliver our products to market. Collaboration with dealers allows VinFast to quickly bring US customers high quality electric vehicles, good prices and excellent aftersales policies, further promoting our mission of a sustainable future for all."

Mr. Danny Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Leith Automotive Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We are very excited to be one of the first VinFast dealers in the US and the very first in North Carolina, particularly alongside the VinFast's groundbreaking automobile manufacturing plant. After interacting with VinFast's executive team and experiencing their vehicles firsthand, we were captivated by the brand and knew it was a perfect addition to the Leith Automotive Group."

VinFast expects to expand its dealer network to 125 points of sale across the US. In addition to its partnerships with dealers, VinFast currently operates 13 retail stores and service centers in California.

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility for a sustainable planet. Learn more at: www.vinfastauto.us.

