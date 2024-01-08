VINFAST MIRRORSENSE HONORED WITH INNOVATION AWARD HONOREE AT CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast MirrorSense, the world's first AI-driven automatic mirror adjustment technology developed in collaboration between VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) and VinAI, has been honored with the Innovation Award Honoree in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category at CES 2024. This award not only recognizes the technological breakthrough of VinFast MirrorSense but also affirms VinFast and VinAI's position and potential in the global automotive technology industry.

VinFast MirrorSense honored with the CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree

VinFast MirrorSense was developed in collaboration between VinFast and VinAI, another subsidiary of VinFast's parent company Vingroup specializing in the R&D of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

The automatic mirror adjustment technology in VinFast MirrorSense precisely detects the car driver's head position and eye gaze direction with a 10mm accuracy, automatically adjusting the position of all corresponding mirrors.

To date, VinFast MirrorSense has undergone extensive testing using a dataset of 25,000,000 images sourced from 250,000 real-world subjects. The performance of this feature has been validated through the analysis of 504 self-collected videos featuring 126 participants representing diverse demographics. The product's seamless integration into smart vehicles, complemented by Driver and Occupants Monitoring Systems (DOMS) utilizing cameras to monitor the driver, further underscores the robust performance and adaptability of VinFast MirrorSense.

Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, VinFast Global, shared: "Ensuring customer safety is VinFast's utmost priority. We are proud of the international recognition received by VinFast MirrorSense and firmly believe that this technology will play a pivotal role in establishing electric vehicles as a sustainable, intelligent, and secure mobility solution for communities worldwide."

This technology can be easily expanded to enhance safety applications while driving, such as augmented reality heads-up displays and auto-adjust seat settings, providing an intelligent, convenient, and safe driving experience on every journey.

Dr. Bui Hai Hung, CEO of VinAI, said: "VinAI is delighted with the recognition of a Vietnamese-developed automotive technology product at CES 2024. Through the integration of our cutting-edge AI solutions in electric vehicles, we are actively shaping the future of intelligent vehicles and setting new benchmarks in safety standards. This achievement represents a significant milestone in VinAI's ongoing journey to deliver innovative solutions to customers globally."

Beyond VinFast MirrorSense, VinFast and VinAI are set to unveil groundbreaking technologies at CES 2024, including the Driver & Occupants Monitoring Systems (DOMS) and an Advanced Driver Monitoring System (ASVM) featuring JellyView, a 360-degree panoramic observation system that effectively identifies and alerts drivers of blind spots around the vehicle and offers a view of the vehicle's surroundings from the driver's cabin.

These cutting-edge technologies will be seamlessly integrated into VinFast electric vehicles and will be showcased at Booth 6417 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, providing visitors with a firsthand experience of the future of automotive technologies.

The Innovation Award Honoree is an annual competition organized by CES to honor outstanding designs and engineering in consumer technology products. The introduction of the world's first AI-based automatic mirror adjustment technology, as well as being hailed as a distinguished Innovation Award Honoree, affirms the vision and capabilities of VinFast and VinAI. This award signifies a crucial milestone and affirms the growing global presence and potential of Vietnamese brands to venture beyond and contribute to the dynamic world of tech innovation.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us.

About VinAI

Formerly known as VinAI Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, VinAI Artificial Intelligence Research and Application Joint Stock Company is among the top 20 leading companies in the world in developing AI application products and services. As part of the VinGroup ecosystem, VinAI is well-positioned to take the lead in providing digital solutions, improving customer experience through technology and artificial intelligence systems. The company is committed to accelerating the development of AI technology, ushering in a more intelligent and connected world.

For more information about VinAI, please visit: https://www.vinai.io/

SOURCE Vinfast Auto LLC