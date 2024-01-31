VINFAST TO ATTEND THE 2024 NATIONAL AUTOMOBILE DEALERS ASSOCIATION SHOW

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) announced its participation in the National Automobile Dealers Association Show 2024 (NADA), one of the largest and most reputable dealer associations in the US, held February 1-4, 2024. The event marks a significant step for VinFast towards expanding its cooperation opportunities in car dealership within the US market.

VinFast VF 8 All-Electric SUV
Founded in 1917, the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) consists of more than 16,000 franchised new-car dealer members and more than 32,000 franchise representatives throughout the United States. Joining the NADA Show 2024 affirms VinFast's vision and determination to expand its business network and to bring its high-quality and smart electric vehicles to US customers.

At the NADA Show 2024, VinFast will display two e-SUV models, the VF 8 and VF 9, as well as the VinFast DrgnFly electric bike. The VF 8 is a D-segment electric SUV model that is being widely distributed through VinFast US stores and dealers.

Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, Deputy CEO of VinFast Global Sales and Marketing, shared: "NADA is one of the largest and most prestigious dealer associations in the US. The NADA Show is a great opportunity for VinFast to engage with top partners in the US automotive industry and introduce high-quality, competitively priced electric vehicles to hundreds of dealers attending the event. We believe that with NADA's experience and extensive network across the US, VinFast will successfully bring its products to consumers and further accelerate the growth of the US EV market."

VinFast has officially signed agreements with six dealers in five states, consisting of North Carolina, New York, Texas, Florida and Kansas up to the end of January 2024. Dealers will start selling the VF 8 model and offer an excellent aftersales policy, including a 10-year or 125,000-mile warranty for the vehicle and a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery under non-commercial use.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

