VinFast VF 9: A New Kind of Luxury, Defined by Calm

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There are mornings when you pull out of the garage, close the door behind you, and realize that what you want most is not speed, nor the familiar growl of an engine. What you want is quiet. A moment of calm before the day unfolds. A space that feels grounded and reassuring—almost like home—even as the road stretches endlessly ahead.

VinFast VF 9 all-electric 7 Passenger SUV

For most of the 20th century, the defining sound of the automobile was unmistakable. The engine symbolized power, progress, and freedom; noise was part of the promise. But in the 21st century, that definition is shifting. Across America's wide highways, the roar is fading into something steadier and more composed. Silence, once overlooked, is becoming the ultimate form of luxury.

The Sanctuary of the Commute

Few people understand the value of that quiet better than American drivers. The car is a companion through daily commutes, cross-state journeys, and long, road-bound weekends. Hours spent behind the wheel transform the cabin into a second living space—a place where children fall asleep in the back seat, conversations unfold naturally, and drivers reclaim a sense of balance in an otherwise busy life.

Traditionally, this level of serenity was reserved for only the most expensive flagship vehicles. Today, electric vehicles are redefining that experience, offering refinement without excess and luxury without being out of reach. One of the clearest expressions of this shift is the VinFast VF 9.

A Living Room on Wheels

The VF 9 is a full-size, seven-seat electric SUV built around a simple but powerful idea: that every journey should feel like a retreat. With no engine vibration and no constant mechanical hum, the cabin feels unusually still. Road noise is subdued, allowing the drive to unfold at a gentler pace. Overhead, a panoramic glass roof filters daylight into the interior, giving the space an airy, residential quality.

Settle into the second-row captain's chairs, and the impression deepens. Wide, generously cushioned, and thoughtfully contoured, they invite passengers to relax. Both the front and second rows feature heating, ventilation, and massage functions—amenities that sound indulgent until you experience them on a frozen winter morning or a grueling highway haul.

Design Through Restraint

At the front of the cabin, a 15.6-inch central display provides information without dominating the space. Its minimalist presentation avoids visual clutter, reinforcing the sense that technology is there to support comfort, not distract from it.

The exterior carries the same philosophy. Developed in collaboration with the renowned Italian design house Pininfarina, the VF 9 is large but never ostentatious. Clean surfaces and balanced proportions replace aggressive lines. A slim LED light signature traces the front fascia, offering a confident identity through restraint rather than demand.

Performance Without the Theater

Beneath this tranquil surface, the VF 9 delivers performance that is quietly capable:

Power: A dual-motor electric powertrain producing approximately 402 horsepower .

A dual-motor electric powertrain producing approximately . Acceleration: Smooth and immediate, without the theatrics of a traditional engine.

Smooth and immediate, without the theatrics of a traditional engine. Range: Engineered for both daily routines and extended travel with a range of up to 330 miles .

Engineered for both daily routines and extended travel with a range of up to . Composition: Air suspension smooths out rough surfaces, making a vehicle that weighs over three tons feel unexpectedly poised.

Reassuring Ownership

This transition to quiet luxury is backed by one of the most comprehensive support systems in the industry. Ownership is designed to be as frictionless as the drive itself:

Warranty: 10 years or 200,000 km for the vehicle.

10 years or 200,000 km for the vehicle. Battery: An unlimited-mileage warranty for the battery pack.

An for the battery pack. Accessibility: With finance at 0% APR for 84 months + $7,500 retail bonus cash, the VF 9 positions itself as a sophisticated peer in the global market.

The New Benchmark

The first wave of electric vehicles competed on metrics: range, 0–60 times, and price. The next wave is competing on something less quantifiable but far more enduring: how a vehicle feels to live with.

Somewhere between the Pacific Coast and the Appalachian Mountains, on a long, uninterrupted stretch of highway, that idea becomes tangible. The landscape passes by in near silence. Conversations happen without raised voices. Thoughts settle. This is what the VF 9 ultimately offers—the space to breathe while in motion.

