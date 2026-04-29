Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow 2026 returns to one of the most vibrant wine regions in the world

VERONA, Italy, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on June 29th, 2026. The event, organised in collaboration with ITA - the Italian Trade Agency, will feature a walk-around tasting and a series of private masterclasses. The decision to return to the region highlights Vinitaly's mission to promote Italian wines in Central Asia, building a bridge between Italian producers and this important emerging market.

Italian Sommelier Competition during the 2025 Roadshow

Registrations are still open for the third edition of the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow, to be held on 29 June 2026 at the Rixox Almaty Hotel. The B2B event represents a unique opportunity for Italian producers to gain visibility in this rapidly emerging marketing, establishing new connections with buyers, HORECA professionals and Italian wine professionals in the country.

Why Kazakhstan?

There are several reasons behind this choice of Kazakhstan as a destination for the latest Vinitaly Roadshow. Kazakhstan plays an important strategic role in the Silk Road region and, as a key member of the Eurasian Economic Union, it aims to become the main commercial and transit hub of Central Asia, serving as a vital bridge between Europe and Asia.

At the same time, Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, is emerging as both the country's economic center and a growing wine destination. The city is experiencing a sharp growth in the number of wine bars, wine shops, and interest in international wine culture more generally. With evolving consumer tastes and increasing appreciation for quality wines, the Kazakh wine market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Highlights from the 2025 edition

The previous edition welcomed over 500 guests, who took the opportunity to discover and taste wines from 78 participating wineries. Attendees also joined three exclusive masterclasses, gaining deeper insight into the quality and potential of Italian wines.

Building on last year's success, the 2026 edition will once again feature a dynamic walk-around tasting, where wine producers can present their finest labels to an audience of local wine professionals and industry experts. In addition, a series of private masterclasses will give participants the chance to explore the diversity, heritage, and innovation of Italian wines in greater depth.

Italian Wine Podcast, Media Partner of the event, will also be on site to provide exclusive content and interviews.

Whether you are an individual producer, part of a cooperative, or a wine importer operating in Kazakhstan, the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow offers valuable visibility in a strategic international market. With the demand for premium Italian wines rapidly growing across Central Asia, this event represents a unique opportunity to connect with key professionals and expand your presence in the region.

Event Details:

Date: June 29, 2026

June 29, 2026 Location: Rixos Almaty Hotel, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Rixos Almaty Hotel, Almaty, Kazakhstan Registration Deadline: May 15, 2026

May 15, 2026 To Register: Please contact [email protected] .

Please contact . More info at: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events/vinitaly-around-the-world/vinitaly-kazakhstan-roadshow/

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SOURCE Italian Wine Podcast