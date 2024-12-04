Vintage Investment Partners selects Backstop Solutions to streamline fundraising, investor relations, and investor communications

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Analytics, a global provider of personalized, predictive data and market intelligence to advisers, banks, investors, law firms, and corporates, announces that Vintage Investment Partners (Vintage) has selected ION-owned Backstop Solutions (Backstop) to support its fundraising, investor relations, and investor communication initiatives.

Vintage, a global investment fund with USD 4 billion in assets under management, invests in leading funds and startups in the USA, Europe, and Israel by combining fund-of-fund, secondary fund, and growth fund investments. To streamline its data, workflow, and reporting, the firm sought a dynamic platform for its fundraising, investor relations, and investor communications. Backstop will give Vintage Investment Partners a consistent, holistic view of the investor lifecycle and will support communications, collaboration, and decision-making across the organization.

Backstop offers venture capital firms like Vintage a comprehensive solution to manage fundraising, investor relations, and investor communications efficiently. With a user-friendly interface, industry-focused CRM, investor relations, and investor portal features, plus dedicated customer support, the platform is ideal for fundraising, investor relations, investor communications. and reporting. Backstop's code-free configuration, simple subscription model, and venture capital expertise make it easy for Vintage to access all the tools they need in one suite.

Greg Fuji, Head of Investor Sales at ION Analytics, comments: "As a top provider of CRM and portal solutions, we are honored to support Vintage in their fundraising, investor relations, and investor communications processes. Our CRM, investor relations, and investor portal platform is designed to meet the unique client-side needs of venture capital firms, and we are thrilled to partner with Vintage to help them achieve their growth ambitions. We look forward to working closely with the firm, supporting them to streamline operations further, enhance decision-making, and drive their success in global venture capital."

Jonathan Alden, SVP, Head of Investor Relations at Vintage Investment Partners, comments: "We're excited to partner with ION Analytics, bringing Backstop Solutions onboard to help us with our investor relations, fundraising, and investor communication needs. After a thorough evaluation and selection process, we found Backstop's platform to be the most user-friendly and intuitive, and its workflow will help us to streamline our investor processes. Combining CRM, investor relations, and portal in one place will help us consolidate data and improve reporting. As our fundraising plans evolve in 2024 and beyond, we must ensure that our technology solutions remain aligned with organizations' and clients' needs. We believe this platform is the right choice for Vintage Investment Partners."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data, market intelligence, and software to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/analytics/

About Vintage Investment Partners

Vintage Investment Partners (Vintage) is a global venture firm combining fund-of-funds, secondary funds, and growth funds. With approximately $4 Billion under management, 15 active funds, across the USA, Europe, and Israel, Vintage is invested in several of the world's leading venture funds with exposure to approximately 6,000+ technology companies. Vintage uses its unmatched network to connect startups across the world to hundreds of corporations seeking support in their digital journeys, helping drive an ecosystem to maximize its potential and reach new heights. Vintage is a Founder of the PowerinDiversity initiative and a signatory of the UN's Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION