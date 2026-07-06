VIO Days Are Back: Four Days of Exclusive Savings at VIO Med Spa

Annual event returns July 7–10, featuring $500 off wrinkle relaxer packages and 30% off select injectable, skin and body treatment packages

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, the leading med spa providing clinically guided, personalized aesthetic treatments, is bringing back one of its most anticipated events of the year this July 7–10. VIO Med Spa is expanding its annual VIO Days event to four days for the first time, giving guests an additional day to take advantage of exclusive promotional pricing on many of the brand's most requested aesthetic and wellness treatments.

VIO Days Returns with Four Days of Special Deals

"VIO Days has become one of our most anticipated events each year," said Ryan Rose, CEO of VIO Med Spa. "By expanding to four days and designing packages around guest demand, we're making it easier for more people to access personalized aesthetic care."

Informed by guest feedback and treatment preferences from previous VIO Days events, this year's featured offers reflect the services guests value most while allowing participating locations to tailor packages to local demand. Packages purchased during the event may be redeemed within 365 days, providing added flexibility to plan treatments throughout the year.

Exclusive Offers Available July 7–10

During this year's event, guests can take advantage of:

$500 off wrinkle relaxer packages

packages 30% off select injectable, dermal filler, skin and body treatment packages

Featured Services May Include:

Wrinkle relaxers: Botox, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify and Dysport

Botox, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify and Dysport Injectables: Sculptra and Radiesse

Sculptra and Radiesse Skin rejuvenation: Facials, HydraFacial treatments, chemical peels and microneedling

Facials, HydraFacial treatments, chemical peels and microneedling Laser treatments: IPL, BBL, Moxi and Erbium resurfacing

IPL, BBL, Moxi and Erbium resurfacing Wellness services: IV Therapy and vitamin B12 wellness packages

Provider-Led, Personalized Care

VIO Med Spa takes an integrated approach to aesthetics, combining injectables, skin rejuvenation, body treatments, wellness services and medical-grade skincare into personalized treatment plans tailored to individual goals. Every treatment begins with a consultation, allowing providers to develop care plans that evolve over time rather than focusing on individual appointments.

Treatments are guided by VIO Med Spa's clinical leadership team, including a board-certified plastic surgeon serving as Chief Medical Officer, alongside internal and external medical advisory boards that help establish treatment standards across the system.

Additional resources, including ClubVIO, the brand's recently launched membership program, and VIO Med Spa's online Skin Quiz, are available for those interested in learning more about personalized treatment options.

For location-specific VIO Days packages and additional event information, guests can call, text, visit their local VIO Med Spa, or visit https://viomedspa.com/ for more details.

Disclaimer: Promotional pricing is available to new guests, current non-member guests, and ClubVIO members. Packages purchased during VIO Days may be redeemed within 365 days, allowing treatments to be planned throughout the year, and there is no limit to the number of packages that may be purchased. Available packages and promotional pricing vary by location. Packages are valid only at the location where they are purchased. All sales are final.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is a category-leading medical spa franchise redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. Entering 2026, the nationally recognized brand operates 65 locations across 20 states, with more than 175 territories open, sold, or actively in development. Backed by Freeman Spogli, a strategic growth partner with deep experience scaling consumer and franchise brands, VIO is supported by robust operational infrastructure, expanded senior leadership and field operations, data-driven insights, and long-term capital to fuel continued expansion. VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa