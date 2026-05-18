VIO Med Spa Adds 10 New Franchise Owners Across Key U.S. Markets

15 New Locations Enter Coast to Coast Development Pipeline as Demand for Physician-Guided Aesthetics Grows

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise specializing in advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments, is accelerating its U.S. expansion with 10 new franchise agreements signed so far in 2026, adding 15 locations to its development pipeline. The growth reflects sustained demand for medically grounded aesthetics and a model built for operational consistency, clinical oversight, and strong unit-level performance.

"We're focused on filling gaps in existing markets that allow us to build meaningful regional density." Post this VIO Med Spa is a category-leading medical spa franchise redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety.

"We're focused on filling gaps in existing markets that allow us to build meaningful regional density, while also entering new markets in a thoughtful, disciplined way," said Ryan Rao, Chief Development Officer at VIO Med Spa. "At the same time, we're partnering with operators who understand how to execute at scale, while maintaining a patient-first mindset, which is critical to long-term performance."

Coast-to-Coast Expansion Powered by Dedicated Franchise Partners

So far in 2026, VIO Med Spa continued to build momentum in markets where demand for physician-guided aesthetics is on the rise, expanding across regions including California, Florida, the Midwest, and the Northeast. Some of the brand's latest agreements bring VIO Med Spa to the following markets:

Chicago, IL: Multi-unit and multi-brand operators Saj and Sunny Rizvi have signed to develop six locations across the Chicagoland area, with the first set to open in the western suburbs in spring 2027.

Multi-unit and multi-brand operators Saj and Sunny Rizvi have signed to develop six locations across the Chicagoland area, with the first set to open in the western suburbs in spring 2027. Elk Grove, CA: Audrey and Kyle Lybrand are bringing VIO Med Spa to the Sacramento area, combining Audrey's background in healthcare and clinical operations with Kyle's experience in sales and real estate.

Audrey and Kyle Lybrand are bringing VIO Med Spa to the Sacramento area, combining Audrey's background in healthcare and clinical operations with Kyle's experience in sales and real estate. Wayne, NJ: Dr. Kiran Rao, a gastroenterologist and partner in a private practice, and his wife Mini Rao, who brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and clinical operations, have signed their first agreement with VIO Med Spa in northern New Jersey.

Dr. Kiran Rao, a gastroenterologist and partner in a private practice, and his wife Mini Rao, who brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and clinical operations, have signed their first agreement with VIO Med Spa in northern New Jersey. Fort Wayne, IN : Ricky Patel is bringing VIO Med Spa to Fort Wayne as part of a family-owned venture, drawing on his experience in hospitality and operations to introduce a new wellness and aesthetics offering to the market.

: Ricky Patel is bringing VIO Med Spa to Fort Wayne as part of a family-owned venture, drawing on his experience in hospitality and operations to introduce a new wellness and aesthetics offering to the market. Sarasota, FL: Kara Tavoletti, a nurse practitioner with more than 20 years of experience and a background in aesthetics, is bringing VIO Med Spa to Sarasota, combining her clinical expertise with a focus on patient-centered care.

A Physician-Guided Model Built for Scalable Growth

Built on established clinical protocols and medical oversight, VIO Med Spa delivers a range of medical-grade aesthetic and wellness services—including injectables, skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, and facials—designed to prioritize safety, consistency, and results.

The brand offers a differentiated franchise opportunity backed by strong unit-level economics, with a membership-based model that drives recurring revenue and supports client retention. Franchise owners benefit from a comprehensive service portfolio and end-to-end support across development, marketing, operations, training, and compliance. All services are delivered under licensed medical oversight, ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience aligned with the brand's commitment to safe, easy, and life-changing results.

Named the #1 Med Spa Franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® for a third straight year in 2026, VIO Med Spa is attracting experienced operators drawn to its scalable, physician-guided model and strong unit-level performance. The brand is actively seeking franchise partners and multi-unit operators with backgrounds in hospitality, fitness, healthcare-adjacent, QSR, and other service-driven industries.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa's franchising opportunity, please visit: https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is a category-leading medical spa franchise redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. Entering 2026, the nationally recognized brand operates 64 locations across 20 states, with more than 175 territories open, sold, or actively in development. Backed by Freeman Spogli, a strategic growth partner with deep experience scaling consumer and franchise brands, VIO is supported by robust operational infrastructure, expanded senior leadership and field operations, data-driven insights, and long-term capital to fuel continued expansion. VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa