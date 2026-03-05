VIO Med Spa Advances the Next Era of Medical Aesthetics with VIO University

Collagen-centered programming equips providers with forward-looking treatment strategies across devices, skincare and regenerative therapies

Expert-guided education reinforces consistency, clinical excellence and scalable growth across VIO's expanding national footprint

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise, recently hosted its VIO University from Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The event brought together providers, injectors and industry thought leaders for immersive education, collaboration and systemwide alignment.

VIO University brought together providers, injectors and industry thought leaders for immersive education, collaboration and systemwide alignment.

More than a clinical training event, VIO University is a cornerstone of the brand's franchisee support model; providing franchisees with hands-on exposure to emerging treatments, new protocols and vetted technologies that strengthen clinical expertise and position units for long-term success.

"In the med spa industry, standing still means falling behind," said Dr. Alan Durkin, Medical Director of VIO Med Spa. "VIO University is how we ensure our system remains proactive, not reactive. By convening nationally recognized expert and our own clinical leaders, we create an environment that sharpens expertise and strengthens the foundation of our brand."

A National Faculty Driving Industry Alignment

This past VIO University centered on one of the most important drivers in modern aesthetics: collagen. Under the leadership of Dr. Alan Durkin and a diverse faculty, VIO Med Spa providers engaged directly with leaders shaping the future of the media spa industries. Through various presentations, breakout groups and round tables, franchisees were further educated on collagen stimulation from multiple clinical angles.

Speaker highlights include:

Michael Claicar, CEO of NewBeauty Magazine, delivered a keynote on energy-based device trends and evolving consumer expectations

Erika Barry, NP-C, led clinical deep dives on cryotherapy and SkinFlammation protocols

Dr. Akash Chandawarkar, MD, presented on RF microneedling mechanisms and clinical indications

Terri Wojak, LE, NCEA explored the future of professional skincare and integration within medical practices

Dr. Raheel Zubair, MD, FAAD, provided insights on topical regenerative aesthetics by Dr. Raheel Zubair MD, FAAD

Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD, FACS, led laser therapy sessions focused on MOXI and BBL applications

Jamie Villarreal, CLHRP, presented on the importance of Branded Facials

Dan Harrison, President of North American Sales at Rion Aesthetics, spoke about platelet-derived exosomes and regenerative skincare

Throughout general sessions and breakouts, faculty members led live demonstrations, device walk-throughs and hands-on skincare integrations with brand sponsors including Alastin, BABOR, Skinbetter Science, VI Peel and more. These sessions provided franchisees with structured exposure to emerging technologies, combination therapies, and evolving treatment strategies that continue to shape the aesthetic landscape.

"VIO University stands out as one of the most thoughtfully curated gatherings in aesthetics," said Michael Glaicar, CEO of NewBeauty. "The faculty reflects a dynamic cross-section of med spa industry leaders. Bringing that caliber of expertise together fosters forward-thinking dialogue and equips VIO providers with real-time insight into what's driving the market."

Built-in Support for Franchise Owners

As VIO Med Spa continues to expand nationwide, VIO University plays a vital role in reinforcing clinical consistency and elevating care across its franchise system. Providers and estheticians leave equipped with shared knowledge and aligned protocols, which franchisees bring back to their teams to ensure consistent execution in every treatment room.

"As we expand, alignment becomes even more important," said Ryan Rose, CEO at VIO Med Spa. "Initiatives like VIO University ensure our franchisees have consistent standards, clear direction and the confidence to grow in a highly competitive category."

With 65 locations open nationwide and continued expansion underway, the brand is seeking experienced operators and multi-unit partners from hospitality, fitness, healthcare-adjacent, QSR and other service-driven industries who are passionate about team leadership and delivering premium guest experiences.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with VIO Med Spa, please visit https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is one of the fastest-growing medical spa franchises in the United States, redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. For the third consecutive year, VIO has been recognized as the #1 med spa franchise nationally and ranks among the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, including a #147 overall position in the latest rankings. With 65 locations nationwide, VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical‑grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa