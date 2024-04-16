VIO Med Spa Announces Appointment of Dr. Alan Durkin as Chief Medical Officer

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a pioneering force in the franchise medical spa industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Alan Durkin, M.D., as its new Chief Medical Officer. This move marks a substantial step forward in VIO's commitment to providing expertise and leadership in the medical aesthetics field.

VIO Med Spa is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Alan Durkin, M.D., as its new Chief Medical Officer. Post this VIO Med Spa announces Dr. Alan Durkin, M.D., as its new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Durkin, a distinguished dual Board-Certified Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, brings to VIO Med Spa a remarkable portfolio of achievements and a wealth of experience. As a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and American Board of Surgery, Dr. Durkin brings over 20 years of experience to the table.

As the owner of Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, Ocean Drive Dermatology, and Ocean Drive MedSpa, Dr. Durkin has established a benchmark for excellence in aesthetic surgery, offering patients a unique blend of style, comfort, and high-quality medical care. His expertise spans a comprehensive range of procedures, including facial and breast aesthetic surgery, body contouring, and innovative anti-aging treatments. He is also the Founder and Medical Director of MedSpa Network, an organization committed to the advanced, comprehensive aesthetic training programs for medical professionals.

"The expansion of medical aesthetics, surgical and nonsurgical, continues to progress at a breakneck pace," stated Dr. Alan Durkin. " VIO Med Spa is at the forefront of that expansion, and not just in volume, but with outcomes. I am absolutely honored to accept this position, and I intend to work diligently to improve their already superlative system."

In his new role at VIO Med Spa, Dr. Durkin will oversee the medical direction across all franchise locations, ensuring the highest standards of patient care, patient safety, patient outcomes, and cutting-edge treatment protocols. He will lead a team of medical directors, each heading their own franchise units, in delivering exceptional pre-care and post-care to patients, reinforcing VIO's standing at the forefront of the medical aesthetics industry. Through his MedSpa Network, Dr. Durkin has developed comprehensive training courses for estheticians and injectors, promising to elevate VIO Med Spa's educational offerings and set new industry standards.

"Dr. Durkin's appointment reaffirms our commitment to excellence and innovation," says Ryan Rose, CEO of VIO Med Spa. "His exceptional track record and visionary leadership will undoubtedly propel VIO to new heights."

Aligned with VIO Med Spa's mission to shape the future of the aesthetic industry, Dr. Durkin's clinical prowess combined with VIO's pioneering franchise model is set to revolutionize the accessibility of premier aesthetic services to a broader audience.

ABOUT VIO MED SPA:

VIO Med Spa is a leading name in the medical spa industry, offering a wide range of aesthetic and wellness services. Known for its innovative franchise model, VIO allows entrepreneurs, including non-medical personnel, to become part of the booming aesthetics industry. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to high-quality care, VIO Med Spa is dedicated to helping clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals.

For further information, please visit our website www.viomedspa.com

SOURCE VIO Med Spa