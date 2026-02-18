VIO Med Spa Brings More Glow to the Golden State, Marking California Entry in Modesto

Physician-Guided Medical Spa Franchise Partners with Experienced Entrepreneurs to Bring Top-Tier Services to Central Valley Community

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise, expanded its footprint to California with its recent opening in Modesto. Officially opening its doors in December 2025, VIO Med Spa Modesto marks a milestone for the brand as it continues its strategic expansion nationwide.

VIO Med Spa in Modesto is owned and operated by brothers Bobby and John Ismail alongside longtime friend and business partner Dr. Michael Purnell, M.D., FAAOS.

Meet the Trio Behind VIO Med Spa in Modesto

VIO Med Spa in Modesto is owned and operated by brothers Bobby and John Ismail alongside longtime friend and business partner Dr. Michael Purnell, M.D., FAAOS. Together, the trio brings a powerful and complementary blend of healthcare, hospitality, and franchise experience to the brand, combined with their shared interests and trust in one another, positioning their Modesto location for local impact and long-term growth.

Bobby Ismail brings decades of experience in physical therapy and scaling service-driven businesses, while John Ismail offers an extensive background in restaurant, hotel, and hospitality management as a seasoned franchisee and operator. Dr. Purnell, a respected orthopedic surgeon in Modesto, provides clinical oversight rooted in evidence-based wellness.

"This team checks every box and represents exactly what we look for in franchise partners," said Ryan Rose, Chief Executive Officer of VIO Med Spa. "They bring together medical expertise, thoughtful leadership, and a genuine commitment to their community. That shared focus on care and quality aligns seamlessly with our mission as we continue to grow."

Meeting the Demand in California's Medical Aesthetics Market

As demand for medical aesthetics services continues to rise nationwide with a projected CAGR of 18.7% through 2032, California stands out as a high-growth market for medical spas, driven by strong consumer adoption and sustained industry expansion.

VIO Med Spa is meeting this rising demand by strategically targeting high-potential growth markets. Using geospatial mapping and data-driven demand analysis, the brand identified Modesto and the greater Central Valley as an attractive opportunity, where consumer need is growing and traditional competition remains limited.

"Bringing VIO Med Spa to California is something we're incredibly proud of," said John Ismail. "The three of us have known each other for 30 years, so this felt like a natural step, and the right one at the right time. After spending time with the VIO team and visiting several locations, it was clear that this brand operates with discipline and intention. We immediately saw the opportunity to bring these services to the Modesto community in a meaningful way."

Guided by Dr. Alan Durkin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of VIO Med Spa and a double board-certified plastic surgeon, VIO Med Spa offers a full range of medical-grade aesthetic and wellness services, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, spa services, chemical peels, laser hair removal, and medical grade retail products.

A Franchise Model Built for Scalable Growth

VIO Med Spa offers a differentiated franchise opportunity within the rapidly expanding wellness and aesthetics category, backed by a national brand and strong unit-level economics. Franchise owners benefit from a membership-based model that drives recurring revenue, a comprehensive service portfolio designed to increase client retention and lifetime value, and end-to-end support across development, marketing, operations, training, and compliance. All clinical services are delivered under the oversight of licensed medical directors and adhere to rigorous protocols, ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience aligned with the brand's commitment to safe, easy, and life-changing results.

As VIO Med Spa continues to expand, the brand is seeking franchise partners and multi-unit operators with experience in hospitality, fitness, healthcare-adjacent, QSR, or other service-driven industries.

To learn more about VIO Med Spa's franchising opportunity, please visit https://viomedspafranchise.com/.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is one of the fastest-growing medical spa franchises in the United States, redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. For the third consecutive year, VIO has been recognized as the #1 med spa franchise nationally and ranks among the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, including a #147 overall position in the latest rankings. With 65 locations nationwide, VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness services, and medical‑grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa