VIO Med Spa Joins Forces with GoSaga, Inc. to Expand into Connecticut

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa the fastest growing med spa brand in the US announces its entrance into the State of Connecticut in partnership with GoSaga, Inc. This significant development marks an exciting phase in GoSaga's journey of growth and commitment to health, beauty and wellness. Connecticut, with its mix of city life and quiet neighborhoods, is an ideal place for VIO Med Spa. Known for its high standards and great service, VIO Med Spa is ready to meet the health and beauty needs of Connecticut.

Ryan Rose, CEO of VIO Med Spa remarked, "Connecticut's demographic diversity aligns with VIO Med Spa's inclusive approach. We're all about serving people from all walks of life, and we're looking forward to making a positive impact in the community."

"We believe everyone deserves access to great medical aesthetics experiences, and that's what we're here to offer. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Connecticut community," expressed Becky Cerroni, President and COO of GoSaga, Inc.

VIO Med Spa's arrival promises to redefine the state's beauty and health landscape, offering its residents the opportunity to unlock their inner confidence. VIO Med Spa and GoSaga, Inc. invite you to embark on this extraordinary journey of self-discovery and well-being as they usher in a new era of self-care experiences in the heart of Connecticut.

About GoSaga, Inc.

GoSaga, Inc. specializes in elevating high-growth brands in the wellness and beauty industry through a centralized operating platform. The company boasts over 120 years of combined leadership experience and operates across three verticals—beauty, wellness, and fitness. With a presence in 12 states and 12 brands under its belt, GoSaga's diversified portfolio engages consumers at every stage of their wellness journey.

About VIO Med Spa

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO Med Spa is a national, all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies offered in the wellness and aesthetics industry. VIO Med Spa is purpose driven, helping women and men of all ages to look beautiful and feel confident. VIO Med Spa's highly educated expert team of medical professionals and practitioners focus on meeting the needs of each guest by recommending products and services that are sure to get the desired results. VIO currently has 36 open locations across thirteen states, with 30+ additional locations scheduled to open by the end of 2024. For more information, visit viomedspa.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa