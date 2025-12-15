VIO Med Spa West U Brings Holiday Glow with Special Treatment Offers

Celebrate the Season with New-Client Promotions and Holiday Gift Card Perks in Houston

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, a nationally recognized, physician-guided medical spa franchise specializing in advanced, non-invasive aesthetic and wellness treatments, is celebrating the holiday season with special promotions for the West U community. The location entered an exciting new chapter at the end of November when it was acquired by Dr. Zahra P. Ali and her husband, Saeem Momin.

Just in time for the holidays, new clients can enjoy $100 off their first injectable treatment through December 31st.*

Limited-Time Holiday Season Botox Offers

Just in time for the holidays, new clients can enjoy $100 off their first injectable treatment through December 31st*—perfect for a seasonal glow! Plus, on December 15th and 16th, give the gift of beauty with special holiday gift card promotions**:

Buy a $200 Gift Card, Get a $20 Promo Card

Buy a $500 Gift Card, Get a $50 Promo Card

Buy a $1,000 Gift Card, Get a $100 Promo Card

Meet the Dynamic Duo Behind VIO Med Spa West U

Dr. Zahra P. Ali is a Texas Medical Board-licensed, ABFM-certified family physician with extensive emergency medicine experience across Houston-area facilities. She serves as Medical Director for VIO Med Spa West U, bringing hands-on expertise in neurotoxin treatments, dermal fillers, and skincare.

Her husband, Saeem Momin, is a senior operations and finance leader with deep experience in enterprise transformation and multi-site process optimization. Together, they form a balanced, high-impact team, uniting clinical excellence with disciplined operational leadership.

"I'm honored to serve as Medical Director and guide this next chapter with a patient-first, safety-first approach," said Dr. Zahra P. Ali. "My passion is helping every patient feel comfortable, cared for, and confident in their own skin. Through thoughtful conversation, careful technique, and personalized care, I strive to highlight each person's natural radiance. Together, my husband and I are creating a welcoming, trusted space where safety, comfort, and confidence come first."

Dr. Zahra P. Ali also brings a strong foundation in evidence-based medicine from her research at The Methodist Hospital and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Permian Basin. Actively involved with the Texas Medical Association, she focuses on elevating each client's experience through consistent standards, rigorous clinical oversight, team stability, and a service-first approach.

Where Modern Comfort Meets Expert Care

Located at 3849 Bellaire Blvd, VIO Med Spa West U blends sleek, modern design with private, comfortable treatment suites and a caring, highly trained team of medical professionals. Just outside downtown Houston, the spa offers a full range of medical-grade aesthetic and wellness services, including injectables, body contouring, facials, chemical peels, laser hair removal, and advanced skin rejuvenation.

Every treatment is thoughtfully tailored to each guest's goals and delivered by licensed providers using state-of-the-art technology and premium skincare products. Guided by licensed medical directors, the VIO Med Spa team embraces their tagline of "Feel Great and Look Amazing" helping clients look and feel their best through safe, evidence-based treatments that provide natural, lasting results—all in a welcoming, supportive environment.

Connect with VIO Med Spa

To schedule an appointment or learn more about VIO Med Spa West U, call (346) 771-6630, visit https://www.viomedspa.com/locations/houstonwestu, or send a direct message on Instagram or Facebook.

About VIO Med Spa®

Founded in 2017, VIO Med Spa is one of the fastest-growing medical spa franchises in the United States, redefining results-driven aesthetics and wellness with an uncompromising commitment to safety. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VIO is built on the philosophy that every guest deserves transparent, expert-led, and personalized care. With locations nationwide, VIO offers a full range of treatments, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, advanced facials, wellness, and medical-grade skincare, all designed to help guests look great and feel amazing®.

*New clients only. Not combinable with other offers.

**Terms apply.

SOURCE VIO Med Spa