Viola Closes $16 Million Investment Round Led By Gotham Green Partners

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola , a national leader in the production and sale of premium quality cannabis products founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington, today announced the closing of a $16 million funding round led by Gotham Green Partners. The investment firm, known for its financial support of some of the most reputable cannabis companies in the industry, is the first institutional investment in the company.

This latest round of funding will assist with the acquisition of a 34,500 sq. ft cultivation, processing and distribution facility in Adelanto, California as well as the completion of Viola's 48,000 sq. ft facility in Detroit, Michigan. The funds will also enable Viola to continue to advance the growth of the company's personnel with key new hires that will continue to establish Viola as a leader in the cannabis marketplace.

Viola emerged on the scene with a commitment to making an impact by promoting social equity through increasing minority participation in the cannabis industry and positively impacting communities by reinvesting in individuals most affected by the war on drugs. Viola raised $15 million prior to this round of funding, which enabled the company to grow its product offerings and footprint within the cannabis industry. The company is currently operating in California, Colorado, Oregon and Michigan, with plans to expand into Maryland, Nevada and Arizona in 2020.

"Over the last five years, Viola has been dedicated to creating and producing quality herbal experiences for our customers," said Al Harrington, CEO of Viola. "With the financial support and investment of Gotham Green Partners, our ability to dedicate more physical space to growing and cultivating our flowers and team will make the possibilities endless."

"We are thrilled to be aligned with Viola as the company expands its lifestyle brand into new markets," said Jason Adler, Managing Member of Gotham Green Partners. "As the firm's visionary, Al has successfully launched the concept and subsequently surrounded himself with a top-notch management team. Further, Al's background and the company's mission resonate with a broad and engaged consumer base, and we are excited to see Viola products on more retail shelves across the country."

About Viola:

Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola is one of the nation's leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. The brand is named after and inspired by Al's grandmother, who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes and finds solace in cannabis remedies.

Viola produces a range of cannabis products catered to individuals' palate and needs. From cultivating premium flower to processing butane extracts, Viola manages every aspect of the production process, applying the latest and most proven technologies to ensure the consistency and quality of its products. Viola is currently available in Colorado, Oregon, Michigan and California.

About Gotham Green Partners:

Gotham Green Partners is a New York and California-based private equity firm focused on deploying capital into cannabis and cannabis-related enterprises on a global scale. The firm manages a diversified portfolio of investments and is actively investing across the cannabis value chain.

