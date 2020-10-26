Viola Expands Presence To Washington State

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola , a nationwide leader in the production and sale of premium quality cannabis products, founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington, today announced its official entry into Washington State. As states continue to legalize cannabis, Viola is breaking ground with expanded territory into the Pacific Northwest furthering the mission to grow its portfolio across the United States. A peek concentrate market, Washington kicks off the brand's expansion in the west as the largest Black-owned MSO in the United States, doubling down and bringing six premium concentrate strains to state residents.

Strains of Viola premium flower that will be made available across the state include:

Jump Shot: Enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.

Lemon Popsicle: Lemon zesty smell and sweet taste combined with energy and focus makes this strain perfect for all day use.

Piece of Cake: Classic sweet berry flavor and aroma, perfect for anybody looking to unwind after a long day.

Sunday Cereal: Crazy delicious sweet and citrus flavor with just a touch of energy to get you going in the morning.

Grandma's Pie: This delectable treat rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimensions from its OG Dudan Poison parentage.

"We are excited to get entrenched in the Washington market as we take over the Pacific Northwest and continue out east and across the United States," said Al Harrington, Founder of Viola. "This is just the beginning of our expansion plan for Viola as we hit the ground running toward the end of the year and into 2021."

Viola's entry into Washington state comes at a time of exciting expansion for the brand with Al Harrington leading the charge as the number one Black license holder in the United States. Viola product will now be available at various dispensaries in the state including: the recently launched Shawn Kemp's Cannabis owned by NBA veteran Shawn Kemp.

Earlier this month, Viola along with its portfolio partner Village, was awarded a Stage One pre-approval license from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC). It also launched its official incubator program with Gold Standard Farms for aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses and released a social justice limited edition strain with fellow Black-owned cannabis company, Ball Family Farms. The brand was also selected as one of three growers as MMCC works to address disparities in the medical cannabis industry.

For more information on Viola, please visit: https://violabrands.com/ . Follow and tune in to Viola's Instagram feed @Viola.

ABOUT VIOLA

Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola Extracts is one of the nation's leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. The brand is named after and inspired by Al's grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes, finding solace in cannabis remedies. Viola has integrated the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary procedures designed for every stage of the cultivation, extraction, and production process. Viola is known for its wide variety of product offerings including a high-quality flower to premier butane extracts. Viola operates in Colorado, Oregon, Michigan, California, Arizona, and Nevada. Find Viola here .

In conjunction with Root & Rebound, Viola will also release a first-of-its-kind toolkit this coming August designed specifically for people with cannabis-related convictions, to be entitled: "A New Leaf: A 'How-To Guide' for Successful Reentry After A Cannabis Conviction."

www.viola.com | @viola | @alharrington3

