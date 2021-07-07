Vios Fertility Institute Announces New Location in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as one of the "fastest growing and innovative fertility clinics in the U.S," Vios Fertility Institute expands it services to the Pacific Northwest with a new location scheduled to open early August near Portland, Oregon.

Dr. Shannel Adams, Dr. Angeline Beltsos

Vios is led by Chief Medical Officer/CEO Dr. Angie Beltsos, who is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI), practicing medicine since 1991. The new location will feature Shannel R. Adams, MD, FACOG, at the helm - a Portland native and double board-certified OB/GYN and reproductive endocrinologist.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Adams leading our Pacific Northwest office," explains Dr. Beltsos. "Her extensive knowledge and dedication to helping people build families is completely aligned with our Vios core values of vision, innovation, teamwork, and passion. Together, we look forward to leading the way toward expanded innovative and patient-centric fertility care options in the Pacific Northwest."

Highly skilled in all areas of reproductive health, Dr. Adams has a particular expertise and interest in, fertility preservation, male fertility, third party reproduction, and holistic care of both mind and body. She received her undergraduate degree focusing on ethics from Duke University and went on to medical school at Oregon Health and Science University where she graduated in June 2010. Dr. Adams has been recognized with many awards for her contributions to the fields of medicine, reproductive endocrinology, and family planning and has presented numerous times on the topics of Oncofertility, fertility preservation, chromosome screening technologies, and infertility. She credits her close-knit family and strong female role models with inspiring her to choose medicine as a profession and reproductive endocrinology as her specialty. Taking care of women and playing a trusted role in their healthcare is her passion. She considers it an honor to have an intimate role in the lives of her patients as they build their family or empower themselves with preservation options.

"I'm excited to join the Vios team to help expand our unique approach to fertility care services to the Pacific Northwest," explains Dr. Adams. "I have the best of both worlds -to be in a community I love while also being able to bring new innovations and cutting-edge technology to offer a greater chance of success for my patients."

Vios provides patients with innovative, cutting-edge fertility treatment options to meet the diverse needs of their family planning goals. As a team, they strive to be open-minded and forward thinking when evaluating new data, research and technologies that have the potential to improve the care and results they provide to patients.

Vios Fertility Institute - Pacific Northwest is located at 2501 NE 134th Street, Suite 100, Vancouver, Washington 98686. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 866.955.0766 or visit www.viosfertility.com.

