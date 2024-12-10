VIP Play, Inc. appoints Fernando Daniel Goldstein as new Chief Technology Officer

Daniel, an experienced Chief Technology Officer, brings experience leading teams to highly successful, innovative technical solutions in various highly regulated markets within the U.S. and globally. His extensive experience with product innovation, payment solutions, fraud automation, and big data processing make him the ideal candidate to lead the Technology division at VIP Play, Inc. He has managed teams domestically and internationally of 200+ developers in prior CTO roles and began officially at VIP Play, Inc. on December 2, 2024.

Prior to joining the VIP Play, Inc. team as CTO, he served as VP of Engineering at Qenta. During this time, Goldstein led the development of a comprehensive financial technology platform, which bridged the "web3" and traditional fiat payment ecosystems via an integrated payment rails with blockchain solutions.

Prior to Qenta, he served as CTO of Earnity, where he built a social education & engagement platform using blockchain technology in an integrated mobile application.

Prior to his time at Earnity, Daniel served as SVP of Engineering at Emergent Technology, where he built and scaled the engineering team from the ground up while developing innovative blockchain solutions for tracking and tokenizing assets in the responsible gold supply chain.

Under his leadership, the team developed multiple DApps on the QOS network, including mobile and web applications for gold asset management and enterprise token solutions.

Before Emergent Technology, he then served as VP of Digital Engineering at Western Union, where he directed a team of over 200 professionals. His implementation of a payment engine reduced transaction costs and processing times by a significant margin.

Daniel has also designed and implemented a next-generation, standalone fraud prevention platform and holds several pending patents in transaction analysis and digital asset tokenization.

Bruce Cassidy, VIP Play, Inc. CEO & Chairman of the Board, said: "We are excited to welcome Daniel to VIP Play, Inc. and to lean on his expertise as we develop the new VIP Play app for our U.S. expansion in 2025. Daniel's vast experience delivering successful systems and integrated mobile applications gives us extreme confidence in bringing industry innovation, differentiation, and scalability to the new VIP Play mobile gambling app in early 2025.

About VIP Play, Inc.

VIP Play, Inc. (OTC: VIPZ) is an online gaming operator, currently doing business in the state of Tennessee as ZenSports. VIP Play, Inc. boasts a history of innovation within the sports betting industry, exemplified by their proprietary wagering technology and the recently-launched Big Game Sweepstakes, a sweepstakes-style promotion, exclusive to Tennessee sports bettors.

