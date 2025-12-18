VIP Play, Inc. Delivers Operational Turnaround with 150%+ Performance Improvement

Company Achieves Three Consecutive Months of Positive GGR and 93% Reduction in Sharp Wagering

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ), is an AI-first sports entertainment and fan engagement company, pioneering the future of interactive sports experiences, today announced a comprehensive operational turnaround that has resulted in significant improvements across key performance metrics. VIP Play, Inc. has achieved three consecutive months of positive Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) while implementing strategic initiatives that have enhanced overall business performance by more than 150%.

The turnaround reflects the successful execution of the Company's strategic plan, which prioritized operational efficiency, risk management, and sustainable growth. Key achievements include a 93% reduction in sharp wagering activity, reduced marketing expenses coupled with increased revenue, and the implementation of enhanced transparency and KPI tracking systems.

"We are proud to report a strong operational turnaround that reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence," said Les Ottolenghi ,the Chief Executive Officer of VIP Play, Inc. "A 93% reduction in sharp wagering and three consecutive months of positive GGR underscore the impact of our disciplined risk management and execution. At the same time, we increased revenue while reducing market spend, strengthening our unit economics, and building a more resilient business model. With enhanced transparency and KPI tracking systems, we are well positioned to maintain operational discipline and continue driving performance gains."

Operational Highlights

Sharp Wagering Reduction: We achieved a 93% reduction in sharp wagering, improving risk profile and operational stability.

We achieved a 93% reduction in sharp wagering, improving risk profile and operational stability. Positive GGR Performance: Three consecutive months of positive Gross Gaming Revenue demonstrate improved player quality and sustainable operational performance.

Three consecutive months of positive Gross Gaming Revenue demonstrate improved player quality and sustainable operational performance. Overall Performance Improvement: VIP Play, Inc. achieved more than 150% improvement in overall performance metrics, reflecting comprehensive operational enhancements.

VIP Play, Inc. achieved more than 150% improvement in overall performance metrics, reflecting comprehensive operational enhancements. Marketing Efficiency: Reduced marketing expenses while simultaneously increasing revenue, demonstrating improved customer acquisition efficiency and marketing ROI.

Reduced marketing expenses while simultaneously increasing revenue, demonstrating improved customer acquisition efficiency and marketing ROI. Enhanced Transparency: Implementation of improved KPI tracking systems provides greater visibility into operational performance and enables data-driven decision-making.

About VIP Play, Inc.

VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ) is an AI-first sports entertainment and fan engagement company, pioneering the future of interactive sports experiences. By blending artificial intelligence with mobile sports wagering, sweepstakes, and immersive fan features, VIP Play, Inc. delivers more than a mobile sportsbook in Tennessee; it creates a dynamic community where fans can connect, compete, and celebrate the games they love.

VIP Play, Inc. integrates AI-powered personalization, predictive insights, and social interactivity into every touchpoint. The company's AI-driven roadmap ensures secure, data-centric, and responsible fan experiences while meeting the highest compliance standards. Visit https://vipplayinc.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections about the future of Vip Play Inc. and its business operations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on our business model, market growth, revenue potential, technological advancements, product developments, and our strategies for expanding into new markets.

Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "will," "could," "may," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

* The potential limitations or challenges associated with the deployment and scalability of AI technologies;

* Evolving regulatory and compliance requirements related to AI and data privacy;

* Competitive pressures in the rapidly evolving AI industry;

* Market adoption and customer acceptance of AI-based products and solutions;

* Technological risks, including cybersecurity threats, data breaches, or failures of AI systems;

* The ability to attract and retain talent with the necessary expertise in AI and machine learning;

* Changes in economic conditions, customer preferences, and market demand; and

* Other factors described in VIP Play Inc. periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

*Changes in gaming regulations and laws in the jurisdictions in which we operate;

* Our ability to maintain compliance with evolving regulatory requirements;

* The effectiveness of our risk management and compliance frameworks;

* Our ability to implement and maintain internal controls and governance structures;

* Competition in the online gaming industry;

* Our ability to maintain our technology infrastructure and protect against cybersecurity threats;

* Economic conditions that may adversely affect consumer spending;

* Our ability to attract and retain qualified compliance and management personnel;

* Changes in consumer preferences and gaming trends;

* Regulatory actions or investigations that could impact our operations or reputation.

These forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance.

SOURCE VIP Play, Inc.