Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2018. The annual report is available on the Company's website at ir.vip.com. Holders of the Company's securities may request a copy of the Company's annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company's website.