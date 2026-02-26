Vipshop Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

News provided by

Vipshop Holdings Limited

Feb 26, 2026, 05:00 ET

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on February 26, 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

  • Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB32.5 billion (US$4.6 billion), compared with RMB33.2 billion in the prior year period. Total net revenues for the full year of 2025 were RMB105.9 billion (US$15.1 billion), compared with RMB108.4 billion in the prior year.
  • GMV[1] for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 0.6% year over year to RMB66.6 billion from RMB66.2 billion in the prior year period. GMV for the full year of 2025 increased by 2.0% year over year to RMB213.5 billion from RMB209.3 billion in the prior year.
  • Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB7.4 billion (US$1.1 billion), compared with RMB7.6 billion in the prior year period. Gross profit for the full year of 2025 was RMB24.5 billion (US$3.5 billion), compared with RMB25.5 billion in the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 5.8% year over year to RMB2.6 billion (US$370.3 million) from RMB2.4 billion in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2025 was RMB7.2 billion (US$1.0 billion), compared with RMB7.7 billion in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[2] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB2.9 billion (US$408.7 million), compared with RMB3.0 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2025 was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB9.0 billion in the prior year.
  • The number of active customers[3] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 45.3 million, compared with 45.7 million in the prior year period. The number of active customers for the full year of 2025 was 84.8 million, compared with 84.7 million in the prior year.
  • Total orders[4] for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 206.0 million, compared with 217.5 million in the prior year period. Total orders for the full year of 2025 were 732.4 million, compared with 757.5 million in the prior year.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "In 2025, we navigated a dynamic landscape by focusing on strategic realignment and ensuring operational resilience, which lays a strong foundation for long-term quality growth. Throughout the year, leveraging the agility inherent in our off-price retailer model, we enhanced our merchandising capabilities while deepening customer engagement and loyalty. Notably, AI-driven enhancements delivered greater operational efficiency while enabling a more engaging customer experience. Building on this, we are now dedicated to strengthening our growth flywheel by sharpening our excellence across merchandising, customer engagement and operations, while embedding AI deeper into our core operations. We expect this to drive sustainable and profitable growth in 2026 and beyond."

Mr. Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "We concluded 2025 with stable topline performance and robust profitability, demonstrating clear financial resilience. This provides the flexibility to both reinvest strategically in the business and return meaningful capital to shareholders, as evidenced by the US$944.1 million returned in 2025 through dividends and share repurchases. Looking ahead, we are steadily rebuilding business momentum with continued focus on quality growth and disciplined investment. This positions us confidently for sustained growth and value creation in the future."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB32.5 billion (US$4.6 billion), compared with RMB33.2 billion in the prior year period.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB7.4 billion (US$1.1 billion), compared with RMB7.6 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 22.9%, compared with 23.0% in the prior year period.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 3.7% year over year to RMB4.9 billion (US$697.7 million) from RMB5.1 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 15.0% from 15.2% in the prior year period.

  • Fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 1.0% year over year to RMB2.4 billion (US$348.6 million) from RMB2.5 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 7.5%, compared with 7.4% in the prior year period.
  • Marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 6.1% year over year to RMB873.7 million (US$124.9 million) from RMB930.3 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 2.7% from 2.8% in the prior year period.
  • Technology and content expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 9.3% year over year to RMB425.5 million (US$60.8 million) from RMB469.2 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 1.3% from 1.4% in the prior year period.
  • General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 5.2% year over year to RMB1.1 billion (US$163.4 million) from RMB1.2 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 3.5% from 3.6% in the prior year period.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 1.7% year over year to RMB2.90 billion (US$414.5 million) from RMB2.85 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to 8.9% from 8.6% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the fourth quarter of 2025, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB3.2 billion (US$462.6 million), compared with RMB3.4 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating margin[6] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 10.0%, compared with 10.2% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 5.8% year over year to RMB2.6 billion (US$370.3 million) from RMB2.4 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to 8.0% from 7.4% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to RMB5.12 (US$0.73) from RMB4.69 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB2.9 billion (US$408.7 million), compared with RMB3.0 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 8.8%, compared with 9.0% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB5.66 (US$0.81), compared with RMB5.70 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 505,342,970.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB24.1 billion (US$3.4 billion) and short term investments of RMB5.8 billion (US$826.1 million).

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB5.5 billion (US$781.9 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended

Dec 31, 2024

RMB'000

Dec 31, 2025

RMB'000

Dec 31, 2025

US$'000

Net cash generated from operating activities

8,893,726

5,467,910

781,901

Reconciling items:


   Net impact from internet financing activities[11]

107,166

9,784

1,399

   Capital expenditures

(588,841)

(497,006)

(71,071)

Free cash inflow

8,412,051

4,980,688

712,229

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the full year of 2025 were RMB105.9 billion (US$15.1 billion), compared with RMB108.4 billion in the prior year.

Gross profit for the full year of 2025 was RMB24.5 billion (US$3.5 billion), compared with RMB25.5 billion in the prior year. Gross margin for the full year of 2025 was 23.1%, compared with 23.5% in the prior year.

Income from operations for the full year of 2025 was RMB8.1 billion (US$1.2 billion), compared with RMB9.2 billion in the prior year. Operating margin for the full year was 7.7%, compared with 8.5% in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year of 2025, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared with RMB10.7 billion in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating margin for the full year of 2025 was 9.3%, compared with 9.9% in the prior year.

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2025 was RMB7.2 billion (US$1.0 billion), compared with RMB7.7 billion in the prior year. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2025 was 6.8%, compared with 7.1% in the prior year. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2025 was RMB14.15 (US$2.02), compared with RMB14.35 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2025, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB9.0 billion in the prior year. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2025 was 8.3%, which remained stable as compared with that in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2025 increased to RMB17.08 (US$2.44), compared with RMB16.75 in the prior year.

For the full year of 2025, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted earnings per ADS was 511,919,450.

For the full year of 2025, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion), and free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the trailing twelve months ended

Dec 31, 2024

RMB'000

Dec 31, 2025

RMB'000

Dec 31, 2025

US$'000

Net cash generated from operating activities

9,128,983

7,454,245

1,065,943

Reconciling items:


   Net impact from internet financing activities

55,593

(35,074)

(5,016)

   Capital expenditures

(3,562,586)

(2,066,537)

(295,511)

Free cash inflow

5,621,990

5,352,634

765,416

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased US$305.4 million of its ADSs under its current US$1.0 billion share repurchase program, which is effective through February 2027. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had an unutilized amount of US$316.0 million under this program.

Declaration of 2025 Dividend

The Company's board of directors has approved and declared an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2025 in the amount of US$3.10 per ordinary share, or US$0.62 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2026. The payment date is expected to be on April 24, 2026. Holders of the Company's ADSs will receive the cash dividends through the depositary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, subject to the terms of the deposit agreement.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB26.3 billion and RMB27.6 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on December 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on December 31, 2025 or at any other rate.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, 8:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below.

Registration Link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId8a721cb0cc8420cab7858dc569d1e68

Once pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN via email. To join the conference, participants should use the dial-in details followed by the PIN code.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iotntvhn/. An archived webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding needs for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and the detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270") have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the periods presented in this press release, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenues. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. Impact from internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure, technology platform, and Shan Shan Outlets. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732
Email: [email protected] 

[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total value of all products and services sold through the Company's online channels, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores during the given period, including the Company's Vipshop App mobile application, vip.com website, Vipshop WeChat Mini-Program, online stores that are operated at third-party platforms, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores, which were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses.

[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which, for the periods presented in this press release, is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.

[3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's Vipshop mobile app, vip.com website and Vipshop WeChat Mini-Program at least once during the relevant period.

[4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the given period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online channels, including the Company's Vipshop App mobile application, vip.com website, Vipshop WeChat Mini-Program, online stores that are operated at third-party platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned.

[5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses.

[6] Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.

[7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.

[8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues.

[9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.

[10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights.

[11] Net impact from internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.

 Vipshop Holdings Limited 

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income  

 (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,2024

December 31,2025

December 31,2025

December 31,2024

December 31,2025

December 31,2025

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000









Product revenues 

30,889,540

29,945,173

4,282,103

100,734,550

97,398,826

13,927,847

Other revenues (1)

2,334,302

2,528,606

361,586

7,686,282

8,520,720

1,218,447

 Total net revenues 

33,223,842

32,473,779

4,643,689

108,420,832

105,919,546

15,146,294

 Cost of revenues 

(25,596,304)

(25,029,580)

(3,579,182)

(82,951,178)

(81,429,230)

(11,644,225)

 Gross profit 

7,627,538

7,444,199

1,064,507

25,469,654

24,490,316

3,502,069

 Operating expenses: 







 Fulfillment expenses (2) 

(2,460,984)

(2,437,532)

(348,562)

(8,346,864)

(8,291,670)

(1,185,693)

 Marketing expenses 

(930,293)

(873,714)

(124,939)

(2,979,654)

(2,988,995)

(427,421)

 Technology and content expenses 

(469,223)

(425,462)

(60,840)

(1,892,434)

(1,755,123)

(250,979)

 General and administrative expenses 

(1,205,101)

(1,142,656)

(163,398)

(3,992,657)

(4,374,425)

(625,534)

 Total operating expenses 

(5,065,601)

(4,879,364)

(697,739)

(17,211,609)

(17,410,213)

(2,489,627)

 Other operating income 

289,291

334,011

47,763

915,208

1,055,843

150,984

 Income from operations 

2,851,228

2,898,846

414,531

9,173,253

8,135,946

1,163,426

 Investment gain and revaluation of investments 

72,649

23,155

3,311

148,170

144,723

20,695

 Impairment loss of investments 

(3,000)

-

-

(61,246)

(15,450)

(2,209)

 Interest expense 

(17,560)

(29,882)

(4,273)

(57,676)

(90,037)

(12,875)

 Interest income 

227,427

191,864

27,436

809,792

801,587

114,625

 Exchange gain (loss)

138,633

(17,132)

(2,450)

(24,813)

(62,086)

(8,878)

 Income before income tax expense and share of income of equity
method investees 

3,269,377

3,066,851

438,555

9,987,480

8,914,683

1,274,784

 Income tax expenses  

(816,363)

(583,042)

(83,374)

(2,315,515)

(1,798,963)

(257,248)

 Share of income of equity method investees 

32,799

167,582

23,964

166,980

293,919

42,030

 Net income 

2,485,813

2,651,391

379,145

7,838,945

7,409,639

1,059,566

 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 

(39,134)

(62,172)

(8,890)

(99,010)

(167,149)

(23,902)

 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 

2,446,679

2,589,219

370,255

7,739,935

7,242,490

1,035,664









 Shares used in calculating earnings per share (3): 







 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares: 







 —Basic 

102,688,899

97,833,086

97,833,086

106,074,914

100,072,178

100,072,178

 —Diluted 

104,300,280

101,068,594

101,068,594

107,855,806

102,383,890

102,383,890









 Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share 







 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 

23.83

26.47

3.79

72.97

72.37

10.35

 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted 

23.46

25.62

3.66

71.76

70.74

10.12









 Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs) 







 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 

4.77

5.29

0.76

14.59

14.47

2.07

 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted 

4.69

5.12

0.73

14.35

14.15

2.02

(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned from the Shan Shan
Outlets ,fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform access for sales of their products, revenue from third-
party logistics services, loan facilitation service income and membership fee income.

(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online
advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned from the Shan Shan
Outlets ,fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company
provides platform access for sales of their products, revenue from third-
party logistics services, loan facilitation service income and membership
fee income.

(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.8 billion and RMB 1.7 billion  in the three month
periods ended December 31,2024 and December 31,2025, respectively.

(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which
amounted RMB 5.9 billion and RMB 5.8 billion  in the twelve month
periods ended December 31,2024 and December 31,2025, respectively.

(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A
ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on all matters that are subject to
shareholder vote.

(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A
ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A ordinary
share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being
entitled to ten votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.



















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,2024

December 31,2025

December 31,2025

December 31,2024

December 31,2025

December 31,2025

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

 Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating
expenses as follows: 







 Fulfillment expenses 

22,747

15,862

2,268

84,079

68,092

9,737

 Marketing expenses 

8,295

12,332

1,763

31,215

52,074

7,446

 Technology and content expenses 

97,919

73,189

10,466

382,308

309,364

44,238

 General and administrative expenses 

410,126

234,871

33,586

1,040,138

1,301,533

186,117

 Total 

539,087

336,254

48,083

1,537,740

1,731,063

247,538


















 Vipshop Holdings Limited 

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 





















December 31,2024

December 31,2025

December 31,2025

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

26,352,161

22,990,435

3,287,588

Restricted cash 

602,342

1,132,729

161,978

Short term investments

1,872,756

5,777,222

826,132

Accounts receivable, net

915,158

889,220

127,157

Amounts due from related parties,net

548,145

762,781

109,076

Other receivables and prepayments,net

2,473,050

2,860,301

409,018

Loan receivables,net

6,878

9,166

1,311

Inventories

5,032,069

5,153,413

736,928

Total current assets

37,802,559

39,575,267

5,659,188

NON-CURRENT ASSETS



Property and equipment, net

18,292,771

18,311,533

2,618,514

Deposits for property and equipment

164,955

6,420

918

Land use rights, net

10,686,400

10,426,682

1,490,996

Intangible assets, net

327,844

324,067

46,341

Investment in equity method investees

2,002,043

3,136,784

448,554

Other investments

3,355,489

4,800,356

686,442

Other long-term assets

434,206

351,085

50,204

Goodwill

755,213

755,213

107,994

Deferred tax assets, net

681,029

757,113

108,266

Operating lease right-of-use assets

433,617

398,798

57,027

Total non-current assets

37,133,567

39,268,051

5,615,256

TOTAL ASSETS

74,936,126

78,843,318

11,274,444





 LIABILITIES AND  EQUITY  



 CURRENT LIABILITIES 



 Short term loans 

2,399,629

5,844,620

835,770

 Accounts payable 

15,190,560

12,536,639

1,792,716

 Advance from customers  

2,035,184

1,890,586

270,350

 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  

9,663,421

9,941,146

1,421,565

 Amounts due to related parties  

104,187

101,782

14,555

 Deferred income  

476,796

520,853

74,481

 Operating lease liabilities 

57,224

47,458

6,786

Total current liabilities

29,927,001

30,883,084

4,416,223

 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 



Deferred tax liability 

783,863

707,322

101,146

Deferred income-non current 

2,084,038

2,252,797

322,146

 Operating lease liabilities 

591,995

556,951

79,643

Total non-current liabilities

3,459,896

3,517,070

502,935

TOTAL LIABILITIES

33,386,897

34,400,154

4,919,158





EQUITY:



Total shareholders' equity (US$0.0001 par value, 500 million shares
authorized, 110 million shares issued, and 95.8 million shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2025) (4)

39,968,813

41,004,749

5,863,599

Non-controlling interests

1,580,416

3,438,415

491,687

Total shareholders' equity

41,549,229

44,443,164

6,355,286

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 

74,936,126

78,843,318

11,274,444

(4) The number of treasury stock as of December 31, 2025 was 14.3 million, all of which  are Class A ordinary shares repurchased under the
share repurchase program.

 Vipshop Holdings Limited

 Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results










Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,2024

December 31,2025

December 31,2025

December 31,2024

December 31,2025

December 31,2025

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000

 Income from operations 

2,851,228

2,898,846

414,531

9,173,253

8,135,946

1,163,426

 Share-based compensation expenses 

539,087

336,254

48,083

1,537,740

1,731,063

247,538

 Non-GAAP income from operations 

3,390,315

3,235,100

462,614

10,710,993

9,867,009

1,410,964


















 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 

2,446,679

2,589,219

370,255

7,739,935

7,242,490

1,035,664

 Share-based compensation expenses 

539,087

336,254

48,083

1,537,740

1,731,063

247,538

 Impairment loss of investments 

3,000

-

-

61,246

15,450

2,209

 Investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends 

(72,130)

(23,155)

(3,311)

(147,651)

(143,865)

(20,572)

 Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(5) 

101,478

(5,423)

(775)

31,753

89,639

12,818

 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 

(44,446)

(38,864)

(5,557)

(190,476)

(189,651)

(27,120)

 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 

2,973,668

2,858,031

408,695

9,032,547

8,745,126

1,250,537

(5) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items relating to investment gain and revaluation of investments on the share of equity
method investments.













 Shares used in calculating earnings per share: 







 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares: 







 —Basic 

102,688,899

97,833,086

97,833,086

106,074,914

100,072,178

100,072,178

 —Diluted 

104,300,280

101,068,594

101,068,594

107,855,806

102,383,890

102,383,890









 Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share 







 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——
Basic 

28.96

29.21

4.18

85.15

87.39

12.50

 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——
Diluted 

28.51

28.28

4.04

83.75

85.42

12.21


















 Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5 ADSs) 







 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——
Basic 

5.79

5.84

0.84

17.03

17.48

2.50

 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——
Diluted 

5.70

5.66

0.81

16.75

17.08

2.44









SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Vipshop to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2026

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it...

Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics