Vipshop Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 22, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 0.4% year over year to RMB27.6 billion ( US$3.8 billion ) from RMB27.5 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 0.4% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. GMV [1] for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 8.0% year over year to RMB52.4 billion from RMB48.5 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 8.0% year over year to from in the prior year period. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 10.9% year over year to RMB6.5 billion ( US$906.5 million ) from RMB5.9 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 10.9% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 24.6% year over year to RMB2.3 billion ( US$320.9 million ) from RMB1.9 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 24.6% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders [2] for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 24.8% year over year to RMB2.6 billion ( US$357.7 million ) from RMB2.1 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 24.8% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. The number of active customers [3] for the first quarter of 2024 was 43.1 million, compared with 43.7 million in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2024 was 43.1 million, compared with 43.7 million in the prior year period. Total orders[4] for the first quarter of 2024 were 178.5 million, compared with 184.4 million in the prior year period.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "The first quarter saw slow business momentum after a strong start due to softer-than-expected seasonal demands. Nonetheless, sales of apparel categories continued to stand out and active Super VIP members achieved double-digit growth. To navigate the dynamic environment, we remain focusing on priorities of enhancing long-term strength. We continue to increase our appeal to consumers by addressing their preferences and strengthening our differentiation to consistently offer great values. While we are cautious in the near-term outlook, we are confident to achieve long-term growth with our unique value proposition and solid business foundation."

Mr. Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "We recorded another quarter of strong profit growth. Margins remained very healthy attributable to higher-margin categories and disciplined operations. In addition, we continued to implement our share repurchase program, as part of our long-term commitment to delivering consistent returns to our shareholders. Looking ahead, we believe we are in a great position to capture the growth opportunities while maintaining good profitability for the long term."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 0.4% year over year to RMB27.6 billion (US$3.8 billion) from RMB27.5 billion in the prior year period.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 10.9% year over year to RMB6.5 billion (US$906.5 million) from RMB5.9 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 23.7% from 21.4% in the prior year period.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 0.6% year over year to RMB4.09 billion (US$566.1 million) from RMB4.06 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 was 14.8%, compared with 14.7% in the prior year period.

Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 11.3% year over year to RMB2.0 billion ( US$275.0 million ) from RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2024 was 7.2%, compared with 6.5% in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 11.3% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2024 was 7.2%, compared with 6.5% in the prior year period. Marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 17.4% year over year to RMB690.9 million ( US$95.7 million ) from RMB836.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to 2.5% from 3.0% in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 17.4% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to 2.5% from 3.0% in the prior year period. Technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 22.7% year over year to RMB481.9 million ( US$66.7 million ) from RMB392.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.7%, compared with 1.4% in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 22.7% year over year to ( ) from in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.7%, compared with 1.4% in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 11.3% year over year to RMB929.1 million ( US$128.7 million ) from RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to 3.4% from 3.8% in the prior year period.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 39.0% year over year to RMB2.8 billion (US$382.2 million) from RMB2.0 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 10.0% from 7.2% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the first quarter of 2024, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 33.4% year over year to RMB3.1 billion (US$423.1 million) from RMB2.3 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating margin[6] for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 11.1% from 8.3% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 24.6% year over year to RMB2.3 billion (US$320.9 million) from RMB1.9 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 8.4% from 6.8% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the first quarter of 2024 increased to RMB4.18 (US$0.58) from RMB3.16 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment (gain) loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, increased by 24.8% year over year to RMB2.6 billion (US$357.7 million) from RMB2.1 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 9.3% from 7.5% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the first quarter of 2024 increased to RMB4.66 (US$0.65) from RMB3.52 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 554,564,765.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB24.6 billion (US$3.4 billion) and short term investments of RMB2.9 billion (US$402.9 million).

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net cash used in operating activities was RMB560.7 million (US$77.7 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended

Mar 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



















RMB'000

RMB'000



US$'000

Net cash generated from (used in) operating

activities 460,713

(560,723)



(77,659)

Reconciling items:













Net impact from internet financing activities[11] (45,653)

(63,163)



(8,748)

Capital expenditures (1,102,128)

(712,063)



(98,620)

Free cash outflow (687,068)

(1,335,949)



(185,027)

















































For the trailing twelve months ended



Mar 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



















RMB'000

RMB'000



US$'000

Net cash generated from operating activities 12,176,690

13,393,077



1,854,920

Reconciling items:













Net impact from internet financing activities 223,035

87,454



12,112

Capital expenditures (3,559,033)

(4,840,672)



(670,425)

Free cash inflow 8,840,692

8,639,859



1,196,607



Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased US$11.9 million of its ADSs under its current US$1 billion share repurchase program, which is effective through March 2025. The Company is committed to repurchasing approximately US$500 million of its ADSs by December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB26.5 billion and RMB27.9 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 5% to 0%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on March 29, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on March 29, 2024, or at any other rate.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Time, 7:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3g62kxeg. An archived webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding needs for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the periods presented in this press release, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment (gain) loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenues. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. Impact from internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment (gain) loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment (gain) loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure, technology platform, and Shan Shan Outlets. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores during the given period, including the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores, which were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses. [2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which, for the periods presented in this press release, is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment (gain) loss and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. [3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's self-operated online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms, excluding those who made their purchases from the Company's online stores operated at third-party platforms, at least once during the relevant period. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company updated its definition of "active customers" to exclude registered members who make their purchases from the Company's online stores operated at third-party platforms. The active customer figures for the historical periods presented in this press release have been retrospectively adjusted accordingly. [4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the given period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and on the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned. [5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. [6] Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share. [8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. [9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. [10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. [11] Net impact from internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,2023 March 31,2024 March 31,2024

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000







Product revenues 25,937,830 25,847,130 3,579,786 Other revenues (1) 1,598,553 1,798,751 249,124 Total net revenues 27,536,383 27,645,881 3,828,910 Cost of revenues -21,631,820 -21,100,380 -2,922,369 Gross profit 5,904,563 6,545,501 906,541 Operating expenses:





Fulfillment expenses (2) -1,783,831 -1,985,526 -274,992 Marketing expenses -836,894 -690,884 -95,686 Technology and content expenses -392,763 -481,901 -66,743 General and administrative expenses -1,047,672 -929,088 -128,677 Total operating expenses -4,061,160 -4,087,399 -566,098 Other operating income 142,289 301,599 41,771 Income from operations 1,985,692 2,759,701 382,214 Investment gain (loss) and revaluation of investments 41,980 -3,558 -493 Interest expense -5,706 -10,555 -1,462 Interest income 221,965 216,058 29,924 Exchange loss -8,187 -2,367 -328 Income before income tax expense and share of

income of equity method investees 2,235,744 2,959,279 409,855 Income tax expenses -390,144 -619,286 -85,770 Share of income of equity method investees 31,807 7,934 1,099 Net income 1,877,407 2,347,927 325,184 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests -18,676 -31,218 -4,324 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 1,858,731 2,316,709 320,860







Shares used in calculating earnings per share (3):





Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares:





—Basic 115,930,812 108,459,047 108,459,047 —Diluted 117,612,551 110,912,953 110,912,953







Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share





Net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Basic 16.03 21.36 2.96 Net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 15.80 20.89 2.89







Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5

ADSs)





Net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Basic 3.21 4.27 0.59 Net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 3.16 4.18 0.58 (1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising revenues, lease income mainly

earned from the Shan Shan Outlets ,fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform

access for sales of their products, revenue from third-party logistics services, loan facilitation service income and

membership fee income. (2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.3 billion and RMB1.4

billion in the three month periods ended March 31,2023 and March 31,2024, respectively. (3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary

shares, with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being

entitled to ten votes on all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

















Three Months Ended

March 31,2023 March 31,2024 March 31,2024

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Share-based compensation expenses are included in

the operating expenses as follows:





Fulfillment expenses 15,370 20,364 2,820 Marketing expenses 9,328 7,820 1,083 Technology and content expenses 61,366 93,433 12,940 General and administrative expenses 218,080 173,847 24,078 Total 304,144 295,464 40,921

Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

































December 31,2023 March 31,2024 March 31,2024

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 25,414,729 24,078,932 3,334,894 Restricted cash 882,637 570,578 79,024 Short term investments 1,983,201 2,909,298 402,933 Accounts receivable, net 778,767 964,327 133,558 Amounts due from related parties,net 553,502 513,555 71,127 Other receivables and prepayments,net 2,298,612 2,281,404 315,971 Loan receivables,net 4,437 4,370 605 Inventories 5,644,713 4,214,875 583,753 Total current assets 37,560,598 35,537,339 4,921,865 NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Property and equipment, net 16,882,100 17,063,112 2,363,214 Deposits for property and equipment 200,739 183,000 25,345 Land use rights, net 10,132,626 10,068,837 1,394,518 Intangible assets, net 332,821 330,678 45,798 Investment in equity method investees 2,155,561 2,162,283 299,473 Other investments 2,916,189 2,954,802 409,235 Other long-term assets 147,669 158,784 21,991 Goodwill 755,213 755,213 104,596 Deferred tax assets, net 685,017 732,542 101,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets 554,061 473,623 65,596 Total non-current assets 34,761,996 34,882,874 4,831,222 TOTAL ASSETS 72,322,594 70,420,213 9,753,087







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Short term loans 1,425,576 2,486,436 344,367 Accounts payable 17,259,395 13,218,168 1,830,695 Advance from customers 1,689,881 1,641,361 227,326 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,560,449 10,500,157 1,454,256 Amounts due to related parties 150,373 137,391 19,028 Deferred income 457,594 420,988 58,306 Operating lease liabilities 80,868 69,187 9,582 Total current liabilities 30,624,136 28,473,688 3,943,560 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





Deferred tax liability 692,492 614,369 85,089 Deferred income-non current 1,756,949 1,841,306 255,018 Operating lease liabilities 689,259 618,235 85,625 Total non-current liabilities 3,138,700 3,073,910 425,732 TOTAL LIABILITIES 33,762,836 31,547,598 4,369,292







EQUITY:





Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,

483,489,642 shares authorized,98,877,929 and

99,052,938 shares issued,of which 92,900,247 and

92,914,213 shares were outstanding as of December

31,2023 and March 31,2024, respectively) 62 63 9 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,

16,510,358 shares authorized, and 15,560,358 and

15,560,358 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2023 and March 31,2024, respectively) 11 11 2 Treasury shares,at cost(5,977,682 and 6,138,725 Class

A shares as of December 31,2023 and March 31,2024,

respectively ) -3,624,763 -3,710,513 -513,900 Additional paid-in capital 4,444,755 4,451,655 616,547 Retained earnings 36,836,928 37,482,962 5,191,330 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -695,589 -730,498 -101,173 Non-controlling interests 1,598,354 1,378,935 190,980 Total shareholders' equity 38,559,758 38,872,615 5,383,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 72,322,594 70,420,213 9,753,087

Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results











Three Months Ended

March 31,2023 March 31,2024 March 31,2024

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Income from operations 1,985,692 2,759,701 382,214 Share-based compensation expenses 304,144 295,464 40,921 Non-GAAP income from operations 2,289,836 3,055,165 423,135















Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 1,858,731 2,316,709 320,860 Share-based compensation expenses 304,144 295,464 40,921 Investment (gain) loss and revaluation of investments

excluding dividends -41,980 3,558 493 Reconciling items on the share of equity method

investments(4) -14,715 -13,523 -1,873 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments -36,958 -19,492 -2,700 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders 2,069,222 2,582,716 357,701 (4) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items relating to investment (gain) loss and revaluation of

investments on the share of equity method investments.







Shares used in calculating earnings per share:





Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares:





—Basic 115,930,812 108,459,047 108,459,047 —Diluted 117,612,551 110,912,953 110,912,953







Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Basic 17.85 23.81 3.30 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 17.59 23.29 3.23















Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal

to 5 ADSs)





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Basic 3.57 4.76 0.66 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 3.52 4.66 0.65

