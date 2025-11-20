Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 3.4% year over year to RMB21.4 billion (US$3.0 billion) from RMB20.7 billion in the prior year period.

GMV [1] for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 7.5% year over year to RMB43.1 billion from RMB40.1 billion in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB4.9 billion (US$689.6 million), compared with RMB5.0 billion in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 16.8% year over year to RMB1.2 billion (US$171.5 million) from RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders [2] for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 14.6% year over year to RMB1.5 billion (US$210.9 million) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period.

The number of active customers [3] for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 1.3% year over year to 40.1 million from 39.6 million in the prior year period.

Total orders[4] for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 1.5% year over year to 166.4 million from 163.9 million in the prior year period.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "We successfully regained business growth in the third quarter, driven by positive customer momentum, especially double-digit growth in Super VIP members, and broad-based strength across core categories. We have seen encouraging results since we strategically realigned the organization and reinforced the flywheel from merchandising, customer engagement to operations. Meanwhile, technology and AI are playing an increasingly vital role in unlocking growth potential and driving efficiency. Building on our unique position as an off-price retailer for brands, we are leaning into the opportunities ahead and firmly pursuing our long-term path to sustainable and profitable growth."

Mr. Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "In the third quarter, we are pleased to achieve better-than-expected top-line expansion and strong bottom-line growth. Our strategic yet disciplined investment in the business have effectively fueled customer and sales momentum. We are confident that this balanced approach drives long-term, sustainable value creation, and we are confidently on track to deliver on our shareholder return commitment."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 3.4% year over year to RMB21.4 billion (US$3.0 billion) from RMB20.7 billion in the prior year period.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB4.9 billion (US$689.6 million), compared with RMB5.0 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 23.0%, compared with 24.0% in the prior year period.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB3.9 billion (US$554.2 million), compared with RMB3.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were 18.5%, compared with 18.2% in the prior year period.

Fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1.9 billion (US$260.6 million), compared with RMB1.7 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were 8.7%, compared with 8.4% in the prior year period.

Marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB667.2 million (US$93.7 million), compared with RMB617.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were 3.1%, compared with 3.0% in the prior year period.

Technology and content expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB438.6 million (US$61.6 million), compared with RMB454.2 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were 2.1%, compared with 2.2% in the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB984.6 million (US$138.3 million), compared with RMB957.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were 4.6%, which remained stable as compared with that in the prior year period.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.26 billion (US$177.3 million), compared with RMB1.33 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 5.9%, compared with 6.4% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the third quarter of 2025, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1.6 billion (US$226.0 million), compared with RMB1.7 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating margin[6] for the third quarter of 2025 was 7.5%, compared with 8.2% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 16.8% year over year to RMB1.2 billion (US$171.5 million) from RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 5.7% from 5.1% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the third quarter of 2025 increased to RMB2.42 (US$0.34) from RMB1.97 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, increased by 14.6% year over year to RMB1.5 billion (US$210.9 million) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 7.0% from 6.3% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the third quarter of 2025 increased to RMB2.98 (US$0.42) from RMB2.47 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 504,590,639.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB25.1 billion (US$3.5 billion) and short term investments of RMB5.9 billion (US$831.7 million).

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB1.7 billion (US$241.0 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended

Sept 30, 2024 RMB'000 Sept 30, 2025 RMB'000 Sept 30, 2025 US$'000 Net cash generated from operating activities 508,890 1,715,561 240,983 Reconciling items:





Net impact from internet financing activities[11] (15,603) (26,732) (3,755) Capital expenditures (1,083,596) (333,464) (46,841) Free cash (outflow) inflow (590,309) 1,355,365 190,387



For the trailing twelve months ended

Sept 30, 2024 RMB'000 Sept 30, 2025 RMB'000 Sept 30, 2025 US$'000 Net cash generated from operating activities 8,931,635 10,880,061 1,528,313 Reconciling items:





Net impact from internet financing activities 2,152 62,308 8,752 Capital expenditures (4,372,251) (2,158,372) (303,185) Free cash inflow 4,561,536 8,783,997 1,233,880

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased US$24.6 million of its ADSs under its current US$1.0 billion share repurchase program, which is effective through February 2027. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had an unutilized amount of US$621.4 million under this program.

Recent Development

In September 2025, the Company listed a closed-end infrastructure securities investment fund in relation to certain outlet (the "Vipshop Outlet REIT") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (fund code: 508082.SH). The listing of the Vipshop Outlet REIT raised approximately RMB3.48 billion.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB33.2 billion and RMB34.9 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on September 30, 2025 or at any other rate.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding needs for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and the detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270") have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the periods presented in this press release, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenues. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. Impact from internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure, technology platform, and Shan Shan Outlets. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores during the given period, including the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores, which were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses. [2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which, for the periods presented in this press release, is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. [3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's self-operated online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms, excluding those who made their purchases from the Company's online stores operated at third-party platforms, at least once during the relevant period. [4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the given period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and on the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned. [5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. [6] Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share. [8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. [9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. [10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. [11] Net impact from internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except for share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000







Product revenues 18,920,273 19,363,150 2,719,926 Other revenues(1) 1,755,668 2,007,715 282,022 Total net revenues 20,675,941 21,370,865 3,001,948 Cost of revenues (15,720,539) (16,461,954) (2,312,397) Gross profit 4,955,402 4,908,911 689,551 Operating expenses:





Fulfillment expenses(2) (1,735,673) (1,854,945) (260,563) Marketing expenses (617,815) (667,234) (93,726) Technology and content expenses (454,154) (438,552) (61,603) General and administrative expenses (957,798) (984,634) (138,311) Total operating expenses (3,765,440) (3,945,365) (554,203) Other operating income 139,939 298,854 41,980 Income from operations 1,329,901 1,262,400 177,328 Investment gain and revaluation of investments 96,934 121,921 17,126 Impairment loss of investments (43,555) (15,450) (2,170) Interest expense (15,895) (26,434) (3,713) Interest income 174,651 190,822 26,805 Exchange loss (86,182) (13,169) (1,850) Income before income tax expense and share of income of

equity method investees 1,455,854 1,520,090 213,526 Income tax expenses (474,220) (301,065) (42,290) Share of income of equity method investees 79,043 41,115 5,775 Net income 1,060,677 1,260,140 177,011 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (15,338) (39,463) (5,543) Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 1,045,339 1,220,677 171,468







Shares used in calculating earnings per share(3):





Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary

shares:





—Basic 104,496,269 98,613,509 98,613,509 —Diluted 106,037,715 100,918,128 100,918,128







Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share





Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 10.00 12.38 1.74 Net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 9.86 12.10 1.70







Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)





Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 2.00 2.48 0.35 Net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 1.97 2.42 0.34 (1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned

from the Shan Shan Outlets ,fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform access for sales of

their products, revenue from third-party logistics services, loan facilitation service income and membership fee income. (2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.2 billion and RMB 1.3 billion in

the three month periods ended September 30,2024 and September 30,2025, respectively. (3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares,

with each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on

all matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

















Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Share-based compensation expenses are included in the

operating expenses as follows:





Fulfillment expenses 20,241 16,208 2,277 Marketing expenses 7,584 14,522 2,040 Technology and content expenses 94,101 73,337 10,302 General and administrative expenses 249,179 242,285 34,034 Total 371,105 346,352 48,653















Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for share and per share data)









December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 26,352,161 24,567,750 3,451,011 Restricted cash 602,342 533,816 74,985 Short term investments 1,872,756 5,921,020 831,721 Accounts receivable, net 915,158 1,079,373 151,619 Amounts due from related parties,net 548,145 631,833 88,753 Other receivables and prepayments,net 2,473,050 2,810,353 394,768 Loan receivables,net 6,878 12,747 1,791 Inventories 5,032,069 4,714,870 662,294 Total current assets 37,802,559 40,271,762 5,656,942 NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Property and equipment, net 18,292,771 18,560,946 2,607,241 Deposits for property and equipment 164,955 10,651 1,496 Land use rights, net 10,686,400 10,478,843 1,471,954 Intangible assets, net 327,844 325,011 45,654 Investment in equity method investees 2,002,043 3,021,354 424,407 Other investments 3,355,489 3,425,638 481,197 Other long-term assets 434,206 277,166 38,933 Goodwill 755,213 755,213 106,084 Deferred tax assets, net 681,029 769,846 108,140 Operating lease right-of-use assets 433,617 431,980 60,680 Total non-current assets 37,133,567 38,056,648 5,345,786 TOTAL ASSETS 74,936,126 78,328,410 11,002,728







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Short term loans 2,399,629 7,869,800 1,105,464 Accounts payable 15,190,560 11,673,573 1,639,777 Advance from customers 2,035,184 1,695,026 238,099 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,663,421 9,171,620 1,288,330 Amounts due to related parties 104,187 98,180 13,791 Deferred income 476,796 484,699 68,085 Operating lease liabilities 57,224 60,323 8,474 Total current liabilities 29,927,001 31,053,221 4,362,020 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





Deferred tax liability 783,863 651,457 91,510 Deferred income-non current 2,084,038 2,249,810 316,029 Operating lease liabilities 591,995 584,779 82,143 Total non-current liabilities 3,459,896 3,486,046 489,682 TOTAL LIABILITIES 33,386,897 34,539,267 4,851,702







EQUITY:





Total shareholders' equity (US$0.0001 par value, 500 million

shares authorized, 115.6 million shares issued, and 98.6

million shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025)(4) 39,968,813 40,412,899 5,676,768 Non-controlling interests 1,580,416 3,376,244 474,258 Total shareholders' equity 41,549,229 43,789,143 6,151,026 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 74,936,126 78,328,410 11,002,728 (4) The number of treasury stock as of September 30, 2025 was 17.0 million, of which 17.0 million are Class A ordinary

shares repurchased under the share repurchase program.















Vipshop Holdings Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results











Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Income from operations 1,329,901 1,262,400 177,328 Share-based compensation expenses 371,105 346,352 48,653 Non-GAAP income from operations 1,701,006 1,608,752 225,981















Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 1,045,339 1,220,677 171,468 Share-based compensation expenses 371,105 346,352 48,653 Impairment loss of investments 43,555 15,450 2,170 Investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding

dividends (96,934) (121,454) (17,061) Reconciling items on the share of equity method

investments(5) (41,078) 71,360 10,024 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (11,242) (30,896) (4,340) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 1,310,745 1,501,489 210,914 (5) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items relating to investment (gain) loss and revaluation of investments on

the share of equity method investments.







Shares used in calculating earnings per share:





Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary

shares:





—Basic 104,496,269 98,613,509 98,613,509 —Diluted 106,037,715 100,918,128 100,918,128







Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary

share





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Basic 12.54 15.23 2.14 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 12.36 14.88 2.09















Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5

ADSs)





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Basic 2.51 3.05 0.43 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 2.47 2.98 0.42

