Vipshop Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

Total net revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 18.4% year over year to RMB20.7 billion ( US$3.1 billion ) from RMB17.5 billion in the prior year period.

The number of active customers [1] for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 6% year over year to 29.8 million from 28.1 million in the prior year period.

Total orders [2] for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 31% year over year to 111.3 million from 84.8 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 4.8% year over year to RMB4.0 billion ( US$611.1 million ) from RMB3.9 billion in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 76.4% year over year to RMB681.6 million ( US$103.0 million ) from RMB386.5 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[3] for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB576.9 million ( US$87.2 million ), as compared with RMB672.6 million in the prior year period.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "In the second quarter of 2018, we saw a positive trend in the growth of the number of active customers and continued improvement in customer stickiness. We worked closely with our strategic partners, Tencent and JD.com, in order to unlock the value the strategic alliance presents for all three parties. As such, we are keenly focused on our merchandising strategy, which will further fortify our position as China's leading online discount retailer."

Mr. Donghao Yang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "During the quarter, our average revenue per customer increased by approximately 12% year over year, which was a testament of the loyalty of our customers. As we continue to procure desirable products and offer them to our customers at favorable prices, we believe we will create more differentiation and further expand our market share over time."

Recent Business Highlights

In the second quarter of 2018, Vipshop's total active customers grew by 6% year over year, demonstrating that its collaboration with Tencent and JD.com are starting to bear fruit. The number of new customers from these channels accounted for 24% of Vipshop's total new customers for the quarter. Vipshop's JD flagship store currently has approximately 1.5 million followers. The Company's WeChat mini-program is particularly strong in acquiring new customers and reactivating dormant customers. The number of new customers from the Vipshop mini-program increased by more than 500% sequentially.

In the second quarter of 2018, Vipshop's average revenue per customer increased by approximately 12% year over year. During the quarter, 85% of customers were repeat customers, up from 79% in the prior year period, and approximately 96% of orders were placed by repeat customers, up from 93% in the prior year period.

Vipshop launched approximately 400 official WeChat mini-programs for brands in the second quarter of 2018, aiming to capture opportunities present in the WeChat ecosystem with its brand partners.

In the second quarter of 2018, Vipshop added a regional logistics hub in Shenyang, China . With this addition, the Company currently has six regional logistics hubs, located in Guangdong , Jiangsu , Sichuan , Tianjin , Hubei , and Liaoning . As of June 30, 2018 , Vipshop has approximately 2.9 million square meters of total warehousing space, of which around 1.8 million square meters is owned by the Company.

During the second quarter of 2018, Vipshop delivered approximately 99% of its orders through its in-house last mile delivery network, up from 95% in the prior year period. More than 81% of customer returns were handled directly by Vipshop's last mile delivery network, up from 68% in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2018 , approximately 1.9 million customers enrolled in Vipshop's Super VIP Paid Membership Program, representing a 30% increase sequentially. In the second quarter of 2018, Vipshop and Tencent Video launched a joint membership program, offering even more value to all of their paid members.

Vipshop recently added a number of popular domestic and international brands to its platform, including Mulberry and Repetto.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

REVENUE

Total net revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 18.4% year over year to RMB20.7 billion (US$3.1 billion) from RMB17.5 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers and the improvement in average revenue per customer.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 4.8% to RMB4.0 billion (US$611.1 million) from RMB3.9 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 19.5% as compared with 22.0% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the Company's investment into promotional activities.

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB3.9 billion (US$592.8 million), as compared with RMB3.4 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 decreased to 18.9% from 19.5% in the prior year period.

Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB1.9 billion ( US$286.7 million ), as compared with RMB1.6 billion in the prior year period, primarily reflecting an increase in sales volume and number of orders fulfilled. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2018 decreased to 9.1% from 9.4% in the prior year period.

Marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB899.6 million ( US$135.9 million ), as compared with RMB752.1 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2018 remained stable at 4.3% year over year.

Technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB510.6 million ( US$77.2 million ), as compared with RMB447.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2018 decreased to 2.5% from 2.6% in the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB615.2 million ( US$93.0 million ), as compared with RMB578.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 decreased to 3.0% from 3.3% in the prior year period.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB400.3 million (US$60.5 million), as compared with RMB621.7 million in the prior year period. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 1.9% as compared with 3.5% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[4] for the second quarter of 2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB594.8 million (US$89.9 million) as compared with RMB887.7 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin[5] for the second quarter of 2018 was 2.9% as compared with 5.1% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 76.4% year over year to RMB681.6 million (US$103.0 million) from RMB386.5 million in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 increased to 3.3% from 2.2% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the second quarter of 2018 increased to RMB0.99 (US$0.15) from RMB0.64 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments, net of tax, and gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, net of tax, was RMB576.9 million (US$87.2 million) as compared with RMB672.6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[7] for the second quarter of 2018 was 2.8% as compared with 3.8% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[8] for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB0.84 (US$0.13) as compared with RMB1.09 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 701,354,977.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB6.4 billion (US$971.2 million) and short term investments of RMB2.1 billion (US$312.7 million).

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, net cash used in operating activities was RMB502.2 million (US$75.9 million), and free cash flow[9], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended Jun 30, 2017 RMB'000 Jun 30, 2018 RMB'000 Jun 30, 2018 US$'000 Net cash used in operating activities (273,753) (502,235) (75,900) Add: Impact from Internet financing activities[10] 783,610 469,515 70,955 Less: Capital expenditures (673,891) (870,103) (131,493) Free cash flow out (164,034) (902,823) (136,438)

For the trailing twelve months ended

Jun 30, 2017 RMB'000 Jun 30, 2018 RMB'000 Jun 30, 2018 US$'000 Net cash from operating activities 1,914,083 187,270 28,301 Add: Impact from Internet financing activities[10] 2,850,206 1,990,180 300,763 Less: Capital expenditures (2,801,534) (2,901,367) (438,465) Free cash flow in/(out) 1,962,755 (723,917) (109,401)

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company expects its total net revenue to be between RMB17.3 billion and RMB18.1 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 13% to 18%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.6171 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 29, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on June 29, 2018, or at any other rate.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed footnote disclosure required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments, net of tax, and gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, net of tax. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenue. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenue. Free cash flow is the operating cash flow adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase of property and equipment, purchase and deposits of land use rights, and purchase of other assets. Impact from Internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing, supplier financing and cooperative lending that the Company provides to customers, suppliers and individuals. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of share-based compensation, impairment loss of investments, amortization of intangible assets, and gain on disposal or revaluation of investments adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of non-cash share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, amortization of intangible assets and gain on disposal or revaluation of investments. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from Internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

[1] "Active customers" are defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period. [2] "Total orders" are defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold in the Company's online sales business and on the Company's online marketplace platforms, net of orders returned. [3] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments, net of tax, and gain on disposal or revaluation of investments, net of tax. [4] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. [5] Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [6] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share. [7] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. [8] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders , divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. [9] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which means the operating cash flow adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase of property and equipment, purchase and deposits of land use rights, and purchase of other assets. [10] Impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing, supplier financing and cooperative lending that the Company provides to customers, suppliers and individuals.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,2017 June 30,2018 June 30,2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Product revenues 17,036,222 20,103,555 3,038,122 Other revenues (1) 480,357 634,820 95,936 Total net revenues 17,516,579 20,738,375 3,134,058 Cost of revenues (13,656,686) (16,694,602) (2,522,948) Gross profit 3,859,893 4,043,773 611,110 Operating expenses: Fulfillment expenses (2) (1,644,074) (1,897,097) (286,696) Marketing expenses (752,148) (899,581) (135,948) Technology and content expenses (447,820) (510,603) (77,164) General and administrative expenses (3) (578,783) (615,169) (92,967) Total operating expenses (3,422,825) (3,922,450) (592,775) Other operating income 184,669 278,960 42,157 Income from operations 621,737 400,283 60,492 Gain on disposal or revaluation of investments 55,615 309,059 46,706 Impairment loss of investments (103,107) 0 0 Interest expenses (19,259) (39,003) (5,894) Interest income 29,684 62,272 9,411 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (36,895) 79,557 12,023 Income before income taxes and share of result of affiliates 547,775 812,168 122,738 Income tax expenses (4) (169,679) (125,486) (18,964) Share of (loss) gain of affiliates (7,293) 2,092 316 Net income 370,803 688,774 104,090 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling



interests 15,680 (7,130) (1,077) Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 386,483 681,644 103,013 Shares used in calculating earnings per share (5): Class A and Class B ordinary shares: --Basic 117,365,737 132,138,434 132,138,434 --Diluted 125,870,498 140,270,995 140,270,995 Net earnings per Class A and Class B share Net income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders--Basic 3.29 5.16 0.78 Net income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders--Diluted 3.20 4.97 0.75 Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5



ADSs) Net income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders--Basic 0.66 1.03 0.16 Net income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders--Diluted 0.64 0.99 0.15 (1) Other revenues primarily consist of revenues from third-party



logistics services, product promotion and online advertising, fees



charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform



access for sales of their products,and inventory and warehouse



management services to certain suppliers. (2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which



amounted RMB 887 million and RMB 1.14 billion in the three month



periods ended June 30,2017 and June 30,2018, respectively. (3) General and administrative expenses include amortization of



intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which amounted



to RMB 84 million and RMB 0.6 million in the three months period



ended June 30,2017 and June 30,2018, respectively. (4) Income tax expenses include income tax benefits of RMB 21 million



and RMB 0.2 million related to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities,



which was recognized on business acquisitions for the three months



period ended June 30,2017 and June 30,2018, respectively. (5) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class



A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A



ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary



share being entitled to ten votes on all matters that are subject to



shareholder vote. Net income 370,803 688,774 104,090 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 99,585 12,474 1,885 Unrealized gain from available-for-sale



investments 13,899 0 0 Reclassification adjustment for gain included in net income (55,615) 0 0 Comprehensive income 428,672 701,248 105,975 Less: Comprehensive (loss) gain attributable to



noncontrolling interests (15,680) 12,259 1,853 Comprehensive income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders 444,352 688,989 104,122 Three Months Ended June 30,2017 June 30,2018 June 30,2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Share-based compensation expenses included



are as follows Fulfillment expenses 19,058 21,217 3,206 Marketing expenses 10,387 11,501 1,738 Technology and content expenses 54,331 62,542 9,452 General and administrative expenses 98,012 98,658 14,909 Total 181,788 193,918 29,305 Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) December 31,2017 June 30,2018 June 30,2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 9,973,891 6,050,756 914,412 Restricted cash 248,101 375,610 56,763 Short term investments 245,981 2,069,249 312,712 Accounts receivable, net 4,803,527 4,589,857 693,636 Amounts due from related parties 10,191 62,994 9,520 Other receivables and prepayments,net 3,674,196 3,964,418 599,117 Loan Receivables,net 0 308,333 46,596 Inventories 6,960,251 4,590,483 693,730 Total current assets 25,916,138 22,011,700 3,326,486 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 6,660,825 7,099,064 1,072,836 Deposits for property and equipment 307,859 407,522 61,586 Land use rights, net 3,077,770 3,479,865 525,890 Intangible assets, net 400,994 354,980 53,646 Investment in equity method investees 66,334 462,474 69,891 Other investments 387,640 875,134 132,253 Available-for-sale investments 146,282 476,259 71,974 Other long-term assets 366,760 253,305 38,280 Goodwill 367,106 367,106 55,478 Deferred tax assets 285,112 348,540 52,673 Total non-current assets 12,066,682 14,124,249 2,134,507 TOTAL ASSETS 37,982,820 36,135,949 5,460,993 LIABILTIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short term loans (Including short term loans of the



VIE without recourse to the Company of nil and nil



as of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018,



respectively) 907,310 1,509,830 228,171 Accounts payable (Including accounts payable of



the VIE without recourse to the Company of RMB



87,926 and RMB 35,588 as of December 31, 2017



and June 30, 2018, respectively) 11,445,109 8,408,841 1,270,774 Advance from customers (Including advance from



customers of the VIE without recourse to the



Company of RMB 965,275 and RMB 703,944 as of



December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018,



respectively) 2,339,914 1,074,531 162,387 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(Including accrued expenses and other current



liabilities of the VIE without recourse to the



Company of RMB 1,618,716 and RMB 1,629,227



as of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018,



respectively) 3,537,151 3,339,296 504,646 Amounts due to related parties (Including amounts



due to related parties of the VIE without recourse to



the Company of RMB 616 and RMB 124 as of



December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018,



respectively) 65,022 51,321 7,756 Deferred income (Including deferred income of the



VIE without recourse to the Company of RMB 54,543



and RMB 85,958 as of December 31, 2017



and June 30, 2018, respectively) 203,179 260,618 39,386 Securitization debt (Including securitization debt of



the VIE without recourse to the Company of nil and



nil as of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018,



respectively) 760,000 950,000 143,567 Convertible senior notes 0 4,164,637 629,375 Total current liabilities 19,257,685 19,759,074 2,986,062 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred tax liability (Including deferred tax of the



VIE without recourse to the Company of RMB



4,224 and 3,920 as of December 31, 2017 and



June 30, 2018, respectively) 17,007 5,842 883 Deferred income-non current (Including deferred



income-non current of the VIE without recourse to



the Company of RMB 838 and RMB 297 as of



December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018,



respectively) 362,649 381,827 57,703 Convertible senior notes 4,094,903 0 0 Total non-current liabilities 4,474,559 387,669 58,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,732,244 20,146,743 3,044,648 EQUITY: Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,



483,489,642 shares authorized, and 114,716,587



and 115,865,535 shares issued and outstanding



as of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018,



respectively) 74 75 11 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,



16,510,358 shares authorized, and 16,510,358



and 16,510,358 shares issued and outstanding as



of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018,



respectively) 11 11 2 Additional paid-in capital 8,715,995 9,084,348 1,372,859 Retained earnings 5,602,681 6,990,775 1,056,471 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,242) (37,764) (5,708) Noncontrolling interests (43,943) (48,239) (7,290) Total shareholders' equity 14,250,576 15,989,206 2,416,345 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 37,982,820 36,135,949 5,460,993 Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Three Months Ended June 30,2017 June 30,2018 June 30,2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Income from operations 621,737 400,283 60,492 Share-based compensation expenses 181,788 193,918 29,305 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from



business acquisitions 84,161 607 92 Non-GAAP income from operations 887,686 594,808 89,889 Net income 370,803 688,774 104,090 Share-based compensation expenses 181,788 193,918 29,305 Impairment loss in investments 103,107 0 0 Gain on disposal, revaluation and value changes



of investments (55,615) (309,059) (46,706) Tax effect of investment gain 0 9,967 1,506 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from



business acquisitions and equity method



investments 90,129 607 92 Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets



resulting from business acquisitions (21,040) (152) (23) Non-GAAP net income 669,172 584,055 88,264 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 386,483 681,644 103,013 Share-based compensation expenses 181,788 193,918 29,305 Impairment loss in investments 103,107 0 0 Gain on disposal, revaluation and value changes



of investments (55,615) (309,059) (46,706) Tax effect of investment gain 0 9,967 1,506 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from



business acquisitions and equity method



investments 73,826 597 90 Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets



resulting from business acquisitions (16,965) (149) (23) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders 672,624 576,918 87,185 Shares used in calculating earnings per share: Basic ordinary shares: Class A and Class B ordinary shares: --Basic 117,365,737 132,138,434 132,138,434 --Diluted 125,870,498 140,270,995 140,270,995 Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B



share Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders---Basic 5.73 4.37 0.66 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders--Diluted 5.47 4.22 0.64 Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share



equal to 5 ADSs) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders--Basic 1.15 0.87 0.13 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's



shareholders--Diluted 1.09 0.84 0.13

