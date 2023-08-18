Vipshop Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
18 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET
Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 18, 2023
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13.6% year over year to RMB27.9 billion (US$3.8 billion) from RMB24.5 billion in the prior year period.
- GMV[1] for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 24.5% year over year to RMB50.6 billion from RMB40.6 billion in the prior year period.
- Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 23.4% year over year to RMB6.2 billion (US$855.3 million) from RMB5.0 billion in the prior year period.
- Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 63.5% year over year to RMB2.1 billion (US$289.3 million) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[2] for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 50.8% year over year to RMB2.4 billion (US$331.2 million) from RMB1.6 billion in the prior year period.
- The number of active customers[3] for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 9.6% year over year to 45.7 million from 41.7 million in the prior year period.
- Total orders[4] for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 14.7% year over year to 213.8 million from 186.3 million in the prior year period.
Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "We had a strong second quarter driven by our well-executed merchandising strategy. During the quarter, our team was able to secure much more quality supply from core brands, which fueled the broad-based strength in apparel-related categories. Customers also showed stronger preference for us as they constantly seek value for money, led by robust momentum in our Super VIP members. With our clear-cut value proposition in discount retail, we are well positioned to capture the opportunity to further gain mindshare among consumers, making Vipshop the first go-to online shopping platform for apparel. To that end, we are building out our capabilities to offer a rich and diverse selection of great value, as well as reassuring customer service and experience. We are convinced that our unique business model will support us for the long-term growth."
Mr. Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "In the second quarter, we achieved strong top-line growth with profitability beyond expectations. Our commitment to discipline in day-to-day execution helped drive quality growth and greater efficiency, leading to strong margin expansion across the board. Furthermore, we continued to unlock value for shareholders through the existing US$1 billion share repurchase program, with US$348.5 million of our ADSs repurchased during the quarter. Looking forward, we are confident that we will maintain quality and healthy growth in both top line and bottom line."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13.6% year over year to RMB27.9 billion (US$3.8 billion) from RMB24.5 billion in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the growth in active customers and spending driven by the recovery in consumption of discretionary categories.
GROSS PROFIT
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 23.4% year over year to RMB6.2 billion (US$855.3 million) from RMB5.0 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 22.2% from 20.5% in the prior year period.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13.7% year over year to RMB4.5 billion (US$617.8 million) from RMB3.9 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 was 16.1%, which stayed flat as compared with the prior year period.
- Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 22.8% year over year to RMB2.2 billion (US$300.8 million) from RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2023 was 7.8%, as compared with 7.2% in the prior year period.
- Marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 60.6% year over year to RMB892.5 million (US$123.1 million) from RMB555.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.2%, as compared with 2.3% in the prior year period.
- Technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 7.6% year over year to RMB443.0 million (US$61.1 million) from RMB411.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 1.6% from 1.7% in the prior year period.
- General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 19.4% year over year to RMB963.1 million (US$132.8 million) from RMB1.2 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.5% from 4.9% in the prior year period.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 51.1% year over year to RMB1.9 billion (US$264.3 million) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 6.9% from 5.2% in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the second quarter of 2023, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 48.2% year over year to RMB2.3 billion (US$316.9 million) from RMB1.6 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating margin[6] for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 8.2% from 6.3% in the prior year period.
NET INCOME
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 63.5% year over year to RMB2.1 billion (US$289.3 million) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 7.5% from 5.2% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the second quarter of 2023 increased to RMB3.75 (US$0.52) from RMB1.97 in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, increased by 50.8% year over year to RMB2.4 billion (US$331.2 million) from RMB1.6 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 8.6% from 6.5% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the second quarter of 2023 increased to RMB4.30 (US$0.59) from RMB2.45 in the prior year period.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 559,098,330.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB18.3 billion (US$2.5 billion) and short term investments of RMB1.5 billion (US$200.2 million).
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB4.1 billion (US$559.0 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:
|
For the three months ended
|
June 30, 2022
RMB'000
|
June 30, 2023
RMB'000
|
June 30, 2023
US$'000
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
4,465,779
|
4,053,402
|
558,990
|
Reconciling items:
|
Net impact from internet financing activities[11]
|
107,151
|
199,429
|
27,503
|
Capital expenditures
|
(1,311,564)
|
(1,658,548)
|
(228,724)
|
Free cash inflow
|
3,261,366
|
2,594,283
|
357,769
|
For the trailing twelve months ended
|
June 30, 2022
RMB'000
|
June 30, 2023
RMB'000
|
June 30, 2023
US$'000
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
8,456,749
|
11,764,313
|
1,622,373
|
Reconciling items:
|
Net impact from internet financing activities
|
232,857
|
315,313
|
43,484
|
Capital expenditures
|
(4,165,254)
|
(3,906,017)
|
(538,664)
|
Free cash inflow
|
4,524,352
|
8,173,609
|
1,127,193
Share Repurchase Program
During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased US$348.5 million of its ADSs under its current US$1 billion share repurchase program, which is effective through March 2025. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has an unutilized amount of US$564.9 million under this program.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB21.6 billion and RMB22.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on June 30, 2023, or at any other rate.
About Vipshop Holdings Limited
Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding needs for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; the potential impact of the COVID-19 to Vipshop's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the periods presented in this press release, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenues. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. Impact from internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure, technology platform and Shan Shan Outlets. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.
|
[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores during the relevant period, including through the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores, which were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses.
[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which, for the periods presented in this press release, is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.
[3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period.
[4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned.
[5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses.
[6] Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.
[7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.
[8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues.
[9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.
[10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights.
[11] Net impact from internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.
|
Vipshop Holdings Limited
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
|
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,2022
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2022
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2023
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
Product revenues
|
23,160,136
|
26,163,113
|
3,608,058
|
47,086,568
|
52,100,943
|
7,185,049
|
Other revenues (1)
|
1,375,118
|
1,716,187
|
236,673
|
2,693,204
|
3,314,740
|
457,124
|
Total net revenues
|
24,535,254
|
27,879,300
|
3,844,731
|
49,779,772
|
55,415,683
|
7,642,173
|
Cost of revenues
|
(19,510,909)
|
(21,677,355)
|
(2,989,444)
|
(39,746,961)
|
(43,309,175)
|
(5,972,608)
|
Gross profit
|
5,024,345
|
6,201,945
|
855,287
|
10,032,811
|
12,106,508
|
1,669,565
|
Operating expenses:
|
Fulfillment expenses (2)
|
(1,776,011)
|
(2,181,066)
|
(300,783)
|
(3,470,954)
|
(3,964,897)
|
(546,784)
|
Marketing expenses
|
(555,570)
|
(892,505)
|
(123,082)
|
(1,314,845)
|
(1,729,399)
|
(238,495)
|
Technology and content expenses
|
(411,756)
|
(443,046)
|
(61,099)
|
(802,127)
|
(835,809)
|
(115,263)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(1,195,167)
|
(963,117)
|
(132,820)
|
(2,249,881)
|
(2,010,788)
|
(277,300)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,938,504)
|
(4,479,734)
|
(617,784)
|
(7,837,807)
|
(8,540,893)
|
(1,177,842)
|
Other operating income
|
182,444
|
194,288
|
26,794
|
355,896
|
336,577
|
46,416
|
Income from operations
|
1,268,285
|
1,916,499
|
264,297
|
2,550,900
|
3,902,192
|
538,139
|
Investment (loss) gain and revaluation of investments
|
(7,344)
|
39,354
|
5,427
|
(41,802)
|
81,334
|
11,216
|
Impairment loss of investments
|
(50,000)
|
(19,105)
|
(2,635)
|
(50,000)
|
(19,105)
|
(2,635)
|
Interest expense
|
(6,494)
|
(1,989)
|
(274)
|
(11,229)
|
(7,696)
|
(1,061)
|
Interest income
|
189,982
|
183,168
|
25,260
|
389,676
|
405,133
|
55,870
|
Exchange gain
|
217,299
|
282,636
|
38,977
|
205,117
|
274,449
|
37,848
|
Income before income tax expense and share of (loss)
|
1,611,728
|
2,400,563
|
331,052
|
3,042,662
|
4,636,307
|
639,377
|
Income tax expenses
|
(296,717)
|
(339,056)
|
(46,758)
|
(588,560)
|
(729,201)
|
(100,561)
|
Share of (loss) income of equity method investees
|
(27,885)
|
49,202
|
6,785
|
(70,891)
|
81,009
|
11,172
|
Net income
|
1,287,126
|
2,110,709
|
291,079
|
2,383,211
|
3,988,115
|
549,988
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(4,236)
|
(13,255)
|
(1,828)
|
(4,657)
|
(31,931)
|
(4,403)
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
|
1,282,890
|
2,097,454
|
289,251
|
2,378,554
|
3,956,184
|
545,585
|
Shares used in calculating earnings per share (3):
|
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B
|
—Basic
|
129,149,941
|
110,053,473
|
110,053,473
|
132,186,466
|
112,975,907
|
112,975,907
|
—Diluted
|
129,934,399
|
111,819,666
|
111,819,666
|
132,973,941
|
114,669,108
|
114,669,108
|
Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic
|
9.93
|
19.06
|
2.63
|
17.99
|
35.02
|
4.83
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted
|
9.87
|
18.76
|
2.59
|
17.89
|
34.50
|
4.76
|
Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic
|
1.99
|
3.81
|
0.53
|
3.60
|
7.00
|
0.97
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted
|
1.97
|
3.75
|
0.52
|
3.58
|
6.90
|
0.95
|
(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned from
|
(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and
|
(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB1.3 billion and RMB 1.6 billion in the
|
(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling
|
(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with
|
(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,2022
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2022
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2023
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
Share-based compensation expenses are included in the
|
Fulfillment expenses
|
19,362
|
23,173
|
3,196
|
37,629
|
38,542
|
5,315
|
Marketing expenses
|
3,839
|
8,383
|
1,156
|
6,203
|
17,711
|
2,442
|
Technology and content expenses
|
68,930
|
92,906
|
12,812
|
124,137
|
154,273
|
21,275
|
General and administrative expenses
|
190,668
|
256,996
|
35,441
|
352,500
|
475,076
|
65,516
|
Total
|
282,799
|
381,458
|
52,605
|
520,469
|
685,602
|
94,548
|
Vipshop Holdings Limited
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
December 31,2022
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2023
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
21,938,653
|
17,279,939
|
2,383,013
|
Restricted cash
|
1,164,748
|
1,006,743
|
138,836
|
Short term investments
|
1,595,904
|
1,451,565
|
200,180
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
567,730
|
715,435
|
98,663
|
Amounts due from related parties,net
|
670,187
|
697,735
|
96,222
|
Other receivables and prepayments,net
|
2,280,449
|
2,011,608
|
277,413
|
Loan receivables,net
|
882
|
1,939
|
267
|
Inventories
|
5,515,880
|
4,081,458
|
562,859
|
Total current assets
|
33,734,433
|
27,246,422
|
3,757,453
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Property and equipment, net
|
16,225,589
|
16,435,045
|
2,266,496
|
Deposits for property and equipment
|
296,717
|
32,760
|
4,518
|
Land use rights, net
|
7,638,506
|
7,920,624
|
1,092,304
|
Intangible assets, net
|
336,599
|
334,710
|
46,159
|
Investment in equity method investees
|
2,162,872
|
2,150,450
|
296,561
|
Other investments
|
2,660,305
|
3,026,766
|
417,410
|
Other long-term assets
|
91,762
|
1,301,765
|
179,522
|
Goodwill
|
755,213
|
755,213
|
104,149
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
681,770
|
690,820
|
95,268
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
891,744
|
592,035
|
81,645
|
Total non-current assets
|
31,741,077
|
33,240,188
|
4,584,032
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
65,475,510
|
60,486,610
|
8,341,485
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Short term loans
|
2,687,438
|
507,971
|
70,052
|
Accounts payable
|
15,018,138
|
13,363,632
|
1,842,929
|
Advance from customers
|
1,737,424
|
1,345,158
|
185,506
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
8,394,742
|
7,998,783
|
1,103,081
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
151,736
|
151,807
|
20,935
|
Deferred income
|
400,207
|
350,632
|
48,354
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
136,435
|
82,909
|
11,434
|
Total current liabilities
|
28,526,120
|
23,800,892
|
3,282,291
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Deferred tax liability
|
573,734
|
557,137
|
76,833
|
Deferred income-non current
|
1,469,685
|
1,691,196
|
233,227
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
832,928
|
724,807
|
99,955
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,876,347
|
2,973,140
|
410,015
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
31,402,467
|
26,774,032
|
3,692,306
|
EQUITY:
|
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 483,489,642
|
80
|
62
|
9
|
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 16,510,358
|
11
|
11
|
2
|
Treasury shares,at cost(22,438,760 and 5,747,806 Class A
|
(8,352,511)
|
(3,502,901)
|
(483,072)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
13,091,781
|
3,918,724
|
540,417
|
Retained earnings
|
28,720,304
|
32,676,488
|
4,506,294
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(707,628)
|
(736,986)
|
(101,635)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,321,006
|
1,357,180
|
187,164
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
34,073,043
|
33,712,578
|
4,649,179
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
65,475,510
|
60,486,610
|
8,341,485
|
Vipshop Holdings Limited
|
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,2022
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2022
|
June 30,2023
|
June 30,2023
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
Income from operations
|
1,268,285
|
1,916,499
|
264,297
|
2,550,900
|
3,902,192
|
538,139
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
282,799
|
381,458
|
52,605
|
520,469
|
685,602
|
94,548
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
1,551,084
|
2,297,957
|
316,902
|
3,071,369
|
4,587,794
|
632,687
|
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
|
1,282,890
|
2,097,454
|
289,251
|
2,378,554
|
3,956,184
|
545,585
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
282,799
|
381,458
|
52,605
|
520,469
|
685,602
|
94,548
|
Impairment loss of investments
|
50,000
|
19,105
|
2,635
|
50,000
|
19,105
|
2,635
|
Investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments
|
9,884
|
(39,352)
|
(5,427)
|
45,619
|
(81,333)
|
(11,216)
|
Reconciling items on the share of equity method
|
(31,777)
|
(22,897)
|
(3,158)
|
19,737
|
(37,612)
|
(5,187)
|
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|
(1,387)
|
(34,432)
|
(4,748)
|
(3,144)
|
(71,390)
|
(9,845)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
|
1,592,409
|
2,401,336
|
331,158
|
3,011,235
|
4,470,556
|
616,520
|
(4) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items relating to investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments
|
Shares used in calculating earnings per share:
|
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B
|
—Basic
|
129,149,941
|
110,053,473
|
110,053,473
|
132,186,466
|
112,975,907
|
112,975,907
|
—Diluted
|
129,934,399
|
111,819,666
|
111,819,666
|
132,973,941
|
114,669,108
|
114,669,108
|
Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
|
12.33
|
21.82
|
3.01
|
22.78
|
39.57
|
5.46
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
|
12.26
|
21.48
|
2.96
|
22.65
|
38.99
|
5.38
|
Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
|
2.47
|
4.36
|
0.60
|
4.56
|
7.91
|
1.09
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
|
2.45
|
4.30
|
0.59
|
4.53
|
7.80
|
1.08
