Vipshop to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Nov 05, 2019, 05:00 ET
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 before market open. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7:30 am Eastern Time or 8:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States:
|
+1-845-675-0437
|
International Toll Free:
|
+1-866-519-4004
|
China Domestic:
|
400-6208-038
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-3018-6771
|
Conference ID:
|
#2094304
The replay will be accessible through November 21, 2019 by dialing the following numbers
|
United States Toll Free:
|
+1-855-452-5696
|
International:
|
+61-2-8199-0299
|
Conference ID:
|
#2094304
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.
About Vipshop Holdings Limited
Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Jessie Fan
Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732
Email: IR@Vipshop.com
SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited
