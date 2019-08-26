VIQTORY Names Combined Insurance the Number One Military Friendly® Employer for 2020

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company, announced today that it has been named the nation's number one Military Friendly® employer for 2020 by VIQTORY in the $1B - $5B revenue category.

This is the company's ninth consecutive year on the Top 10 employer list and sixth consecutive year in the Top 5. Combined Insurance held the number one spot in 2015, 2016 and reclaimed the top spot again in 2019.

"We are honored and grateful to receive this prestigious award by VIQTORY," said Bob Wiedower, Vice President of Sales Development and Military Programs at Combined Insurance. "I am proud to dedicate this award to every person at Combined who continues to support our nation's veterans, military spouses and their family members, and allows us to foster a workplace where all diverse skills and experiences are valued."

Combined Insurance's key accomplishments in 2019 reinforce the company's commitment to the military community:

Since 2010, Combined has hired more than 5,200 veterans, military spouses and their family members, and is currently at 85% of their goal to hire 2,000 more by the end of 2019.

Earlier this year, the company's sales force donated $20,000 to Heartland Alliance – Support Services for Veteran Families and $30,000 to Luke's Wings, a veteran/military-focused charity.

Employees served dinners to more than 500 families at the Great Lakes Naval Base in partnership with the USO of Illinois.

. More than 50 iPads have been donated to Fisher Houses across the country on behalf of Combined's sales force, providing veteran families with access to technology during times of need.

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating companies. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young.

Combined Insurance will be showcased along with other 2020 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine. The list of all the 2020 Military Friendly ® Employers can be found at MilitaryFriendly.com.

For more information about how Combined Insurance is working to support veterans and military spouses in fulfilling their career goals or to learn about our career opportunities, visit combinedinsurance.com/military.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the over $1B revenue category for 2019 by VIQTORY. This is the company's eighth consecutive year on the top 10 list and fifth consecutive year in the top 5—Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

