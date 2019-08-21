Viracor Eurofins Collaborates with Northwestern University Comprehensive Transplant Center on Specialized Kidney Transplant Diagnostic

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracor Eurofins, a leader in transplant testing, announced its research collaboration with the Northwestern University Comprehensive Transplant Center, a leader in solid organ transplantation medicine in North America through high impact research and its clinical training programs. This research collaboration will further verify the novel test obtained through Eurofins' recent acquisition of Transplant Genomics Inc. ("TGI"), and its blood gene expression test, TruGraf®. TruGraf is capable of reliably ruling out "silent" subclinical kidney rejection in kidney transplant patients with stable kidney function. TGI has recently received a draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) decision from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) via Palmetto GBA's Molecular Diagnostic Services (MolDX) Program.

Despite recent advances in diagnostics, there remains an unmet need in post-transplant kidney monitoring. TruGraf is the first blood test that allows physicians to reassure patients with stable renal function following kidney transplants that their graft is not harbouring silent rejection without the need for an invasive and costly surveillance biopsy. The collaboration efforts between Viracor Eurofins and the Northwestern University Comprehensive Transplant Center, extends on the collaboration started with TGI 4 years ago and will help provide more clinical data for TruGraf®.

Comment from Dr. Michael Abecassis, Founding Director of the Northwestern University Comprehensive Transplant Center: "Our objective is to ensure that our patients would someday benefit from our biomarker discovery research to improve their transplant outcomes. This research collaboration is the next step in ensuring we can make TruGraf available to physicians and patients throughout the United States and beyond."

Comment from David Morgan, Senior Vice President, Eurofins Clinical Diagnostics US, "We are excited to partner with Northwestern University's Comprehensive Transplant Center to add to the strong clinical data that TruGraf already enjoys. Viracor Eurofins has a long history of innovation in transplant diagnostics through its infectious disease and immunology testing; TruGraf® complements this well by providing physicians key insights into otherwise undetectable organ rejection. This test has the potential to significantly improve kidney transplant outcomes."

About Viracor Eurofins

With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor Eurofins is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams, reference laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies get results faster, when it matters most. Viracor is passionate about delivering value to its clients by providing timely, actionable information, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it ultimately serves.

Viracor is a 100 percent subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins.com/ and https://www.viracor-eurofins.com/ .

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

About the Northwestern University Comprehensive Transplant Center

The Northwestern University Comprehensive Transplant Center was founded in 2009 to facilitate research and education across all areas of transplantation and other care for end-stage organ disease. The faculty have earned the reputation as national leaders in transplantation, research and multi-disciplinary clinical care through Northwestern Medicine. Biomarker discovery and functional genomics constitute one of the four research themes that underscore our pursuit of innovative inter-dependent trans-disciplinary research designed to contribute to the future of transplantation. For more information on the Northwestern University Comprehensive Transplant Center, please visit https://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/sites/transplant/.

