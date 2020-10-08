Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the Solebury Trout Fall Private Company Showcase 2020

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Ivor Royston, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta, will present a corporate overview at the Solebury Trout Fall Private Company Showcase on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The Company's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive lymphomas. Viracta is pursuing application of this kick and kill approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma and gastric carcinoma, and other viral-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com .

Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

(212) 915-2569

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

