Viral Obama Video Explodes After Anna Wilding Reveals She Was the One in the Clip Ahead of CA-32 Primary

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful video from Anna Wilding's time as Senior White House Correspondent has exploded across Instagram and TikTok after she publicly revealed it was her voice and image in the clip.

In the video, Wilding is seen personally thanking President Obama after he paused a press conference to help someone who was unwell, a moment that beautifully highlights both Anna Wilding's and Obama's humanity. The views surged following her confirmation, reaching hundreds of thousands in recent days.

Wilding stated:

"Leadership isn't about power or longevity in Washington; it needs to be about humanity, ethics, strength, and knowing how to meet the moment with dignity. That wasn't staged. It was real. In CA-32, we need leaders who bring people together during difficult times, not more of the same."

Wilding has a proven ability to pull people together in tough situations and unify communities across divides. Her work as Senior White House Correspondent, disaster relief leader, and now congressional candidate demonstrates her skill in bridging divides so people can focus on shared solutions and speak with one voice.

With just days remaining before California's June 2 primary, Wilding's message of compassionate leadership is resonating strongly. Filmmaker Nick Roth has been documenting this race since the campaign's beginning and released the first trailer for his film today, with a second trailer coming soon.

Wilding has been clear that she will negotiate across the aisle and has proven her ability to do so, serving as Senior White House Correspondent and holding leaders accountable regardless of party. She is calling for renewed focus on accountability, ethical leadership, and real results for working families, small businesses, and communities across California's 32nd Congressional District.

Throughout the campaign, Wilding has delivered strong, policy-focused solutions on housing affordability, economic growth, immigration reform, universal healthcare, sustainable solutions for the unhoused, foreign policy, crime prevention, and other key issues.

Wilding has also introduced a 21-point clean energy and manufacturing plan designed to create jobs, strengthen infrastructure, expand housing opportunities, and retrain workers in the film industry and other sectors impacted by AI and technological change. She supports her coalition partner the National Infrastructure Bank and major investments in American infrastructure, manufacturing, energy independence, and long-term economic development.

Wilding's Commitment to Real Change:

Signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge (8–10 years maximum)





Signed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) pledge





Endorsed by the American Small Business League





Strong advocate for housing affordability, wildfire recovery, women's rights, and principled foreign policy





Supports comprehensive immigration reform that secures America's borders, closes appalling detention centers, thoroughly reforms or dismantles the ICE agency with new training and accountability, modernizes the visa system, creates clear pathways to citizenship, and provides targeted relief for long-term families who have built lives here.

"This primary is your chance to choose compassionate, ethical leadership over career politics. The power is in your hands. Vote on or before June 2."

Wilding attended Memorial Day services at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where she signed letters to the troops.

About Anna Wilding

Anna Wilding is a centrist Democratic candidate for California's 32nd Congressional District grounded in common sense and practical solutions that work, including fighting for women's rights and humane immigration. With decades of experience in media, business, disaster recovery, international affairs, and public service, she brings proven real-world leadership. Her "Celebrate Hope: The Obama Collection" photography exhibition, inspired by the same themes of humanity and hope seen in the viral video, has been shown in galleries from Los Angeles to Rome and Hong Kong. She served as Senior White House Correspondent (2015–2017 and 2025), founded a nonprofit for major disaster relief, built a #1 Amazon consumer product, advised Fortune 100 companies, and is a proud union member.

SOURCE Committee Electing Wilding for California