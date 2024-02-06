Viral Sensitizers Research Report 2023: Market Thrives as Gene Therapies Gain FDA Approval - Global Forecasts to 2035

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Sensitizers Market: Distribution by Application Area (Viral Vaccines, Oncolytic Viral Therapies and Viral Vectors) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The viral sensitizers market, a notable segment of the viral manufacturing consumables market, is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with this industry, for the given forecast period. The market research report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly evolving segment of the viral manufacturing industry. Key takeaways of the viral sensitizers market report are briefly discussed below.

The key objective of this market report is to provide a detailed market forecast analysis in order to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity for viral sensitizer / enhancer companies over the next decade. We have extensively studied the historical market data within this industry, in order to develop a deeper understanding of the evolutionary market trends.

Breakthroughs related to Development of Gene Therapies, a Key Growth Driver for Viral Sensitizers

Over the last two decades, the gene therapy industry has witnessed several breakthroughs including the FDA approval of Abecma for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and the commercialization approval of LibmeldyT in Europe, for the treatment of early onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). Further, in 2021, more than 200 gene therapies were being evaluated in phase I and phase II clinical trials. In 2022, five new cell and gene therapies were approved by the FDA, taking the total count to 27.

Considering the continuous progress in this domain, the demand for gene therapies is poised to increase at a rapid rate. An increase in demand for gene therapies would result in a similar surge in the demand for viral vectors, such as AAV (adeno-associated viruses), retroviruses and lentiviruses. According to an article published in The Science Advisory Board, a bioreactor capacity of 2-3 billion liters is required to meet the current industry demand for viral vectors.

However, the current production capacity is insufficient to keep up with such high demands. A feasible solution to overcome the ongoing capacity crunch is to enhance the viral production by incorporating GMP grade viral sensitizers / infection and transduction enhancers into the production workflows.

Besides addressing the challenges associated with supply constraints, viral sensitizers can also aid to bring down the cost of manufacturing of gene therapies by increasing the yield. It is interesting to note that in order to expand the capacity for in-house manufacturing of gene therapies for rare disorders and to commit towards lowering the cost of gene therapies for patients, the government has collaborated with several companies.

Surging Demand for Vaccines, a Key Growth Driver for Viral Sensitizers

At present, vaccines are available for the prevention of more than 20 life-threatening indications. As per the estimates of World Health Organization (WHO), vaccines prevent 3.5-5 million deaths annually by preventing diseases, such as tetanus, pertussis, and measles. According to the Global Vaccine Market report 2022, published by WHO, 5.3 billion doses of vaccines were administered in 2021 (excluding COVID-19 vaccines).

Further, over the past few years, a notable shift in reducing the overall number of zero-dose children (children who did not receive any dose of DTP immunization) was observed. With public health organizations rolling out strategies to increase vaccinations, the demand for vaccines is likely to spur. However, a major limitation of viral vaccines is the insubstantial affinity exhibited by viruses for their target cells. This necessitates the administration of large titer counts (up to 1012 viral particles) per dose of treatment, to attain therapeutic effects.

This, in turn, entails maximizing the viral yield during large scale production through optimization of the upstream production steps and the downstream purification and formulation steps. Subsequently, the demand for viral sensitizers that can enhance viral vaccine production is expected to witness a rise.

Advantages of Viral Sensitizers

An alternative strategy for addressing antiviral defenses involves the genetic modification of cell lines. However, this approach presents challenges since the factors that affect cell viability cannot be permanently eliminated without risking cell death.

Attempting to alter these pathways through genetic engineering may result in the development of either tumorigenic cell lines or cell lines with slow proliferation rates, rendering them unsuitable for manufacturing purposes. In such cases, the use of viral sensitizers (which are cell culture reagents) remain the only feasible solution since they can be easily integrated within an existing manufacturing workflow.

Further, it has been observed that efficient formulation of media permits production yield to increase manifold. Additionally, these molecules interfere with the cell signaling pathway in order to inhibit the innate immune response against viral particles; however, no residual trace of these molecules are found post purification.

Current Viral Sensitizers Market Landscape

The viral sensitizers market features the presence of close to 20 manufacturers. Of these, 50% of the players are small companies with less than 50 employees. In terms of geographical presence, nearly 55% of the manufacturers of viral sensitizer / enhancers are based in North America, while more than 40% of the players are headquartered in Europe. It is interesting to note that majority of the players in this domain are involved in manufacturing cell culture reagents; however, only one company, named Virica Biotech, is solely focused on the development of viral sensitizers for a variety of applications.

Viral Sensitizers Market: Viral Vaccines Market Segment to hold the Largest Market Share in 2023

Given the increasing demand for viral vaccines and the growing world population, the viral sensitizers market size is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate (CAGR) of nearly 14% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

It is worth highlighting that, in terms of application area, viral vaccines segment is expected to capture the majority market share in the viral sensitizers market in 2023; however, this trend is likely to change through the forecast period. By 2035, it is anticipated that the majority market share will be captured by viral vectors segment, owing to the increasing demand for gene therapies, gene-modified cell therapies and recombinant viral vector vaccines.

