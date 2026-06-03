NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has published a new review examining why Quay is gaining visibility among shoppers searching for viral sunglasses brands in 2026, Quay sunglasses TikTok reviews, affordable trendy sunglasses, polarized fashion sunglasses, and statement eyewear for everyday style.

Viral Sunglasses Brand in 2026:

Quay - a global eyewear brand offering sunglasses and prescription glasses, with collections focused on contemporary design, functional lens features, accessible pricing, and styles available through its direct-to-consumer website, Quay stores, and select retail partners worldwide.

Why Is Quay Becoming a Go-To Choice for Trend-Driven Shoppers?

Quay is becoming a go-to choice because the brand fits how many shoppers now discover fashion accessories. Sunglasses are often researched through short videos, TikTok styling content, TikTok Shop reviews, Reddit discussions, and search queries before purchase.

The Consumer365 review notes that Quay benefits from this shift because many of its frames are easy to evaluate on camera. Oversized shapes, tinted lenses, angular frames, and shield silhouettes tend to stand out in outfit checks, vacation clips, festival content, and casual try-on videos.

Quay's visibility is not tied to one viral frame. The brand offers a broad catalog with different shapes, lens options, and trend-led colors, giving shoppers more ways to compare sunglasses by style, fit, and everyday use.

What Makes Quay Sunglasses Practical for Everyday Style?

The growing interest in Quay also comes from its balance between fashion and function. Sunglasses need to look current, but they also need to work across real settings. That includes driving, errands, travel, beach days, outdoor events, and daily outfit-building.

Several features help explain the consumer interest:

Wide frame variety : Quay offers oversized, square, aviator, cat-eye, round, narrow, shield, and rectangular sunglasses. This gives shoppers more ways to match frames with face shape and personal style.

: Quay offers oversized, square, aviator, cat-eye, round, narrow, shield, and rectangular sunglasses. This gives shoppers more ways to match frames with face shape and personal style. Polarized options : Select Quay sunglasses include polarized lenses, which can help reduce glare in bright conditions. Styles noted in the review include GAME OVER, ON THE FLY, LEVEL UP, and LEVEL UP REMIXED.

: Select Quay sunglasses include polarized lenses, which can help reduce glare in bright conditions. Styles noted in the review include GAME OVER, ON THE FLY, LEVEL UP, and LEVEL UP REMIXED. Everyday statement frames : Styles such as ANYWAYS, NICE TRY, PRESS TOUR, SOUND CHECK, DRIVE IN, and ALL IN show how the catalog includes sunglasses made for casual looks, travel outfits, and social media styling.

: Styles such as ANYWAYS, NICE TRY, PRESS TOUR, SOUND CHECK, DRIVE IN, and ALL IN show how the catalog includes sunglasses made for casual looks, travel outfits, and social media styling. Trend-led color choices : Black, tort, brown, clear, gold, pink, green, and tinted lens options give shoppers a range of looks without making the catalog difficult to browse.

: Black, tort, brown, clear, gold, pink, green, and tinted lens options give shoppers a range of looks without making the catalog difficult to browse. Virtual try-on tools: Many Quay sunglasses can be previewed virtually. This can help shoppers assess bolder frames before placing an order.

How Are TikTok, Reddit, and Search Changing Sunglasses Discovery?

The rise of Quay sits within a larger shift in fashion shopping. Many consumers now use social platforms and community forums as part of the research process.

TikTok is especially important for sunglasses because the product impact is immediate. A frame can change the look of an outfit in seconds. That makes sunglasses useful for short-form video, where styling decisions need to be easy to see quickly.

Quay appears across TikTok styling videos, TikTok Shop product features, outfit posts, vacation content, and everyday sunglasses reviews. The platform gives shoppers a way to see frames on different face shapes, with different hairstyles, and across different settings.

Reddit plays a different role. According to Consumer365, Reddit discussions tend to focus more on practical concerns. Shoppers look for comments about fit, comfort, lens quality, face shape, and whether specific Quay sunglasses feel worth considering.

Search behavior supports the same trend. Phrases such as "Quay sunglasses TikTok," "Quay sunglasses review," "Quay oversized sunglasses," and "polarized fashion sunglasses" suggest that shoppers want more than brand imagery. Many are looking for real styling examples, buyer comments, and practical comparisons.

This is important because online sunglasses shopping can be difficult. Product photos do not always show scale, fit, or how bold a frame may look in daily life. Social content and discussion threads can reduce that uncertainty.

What Questions Are Shoppers Asking Before Buying Viral Sunglasses?

The search interest around Quay shows that shoppers are not only looking for trendy sunglasses. Many are trying to answer practical questions before choosing a frame.

Common shopper questions include:

Will the frame suit different face shapes? Sunglasses that look strong in short videos may feel different in daily wear. Face shape, frame width, and lens size all influence the final look.

Sunglasses that look strong in short videos may feel different in daily wear. Face shape, frame width, and lens size all influence the final look. Are the sunglasses easy to style? Trend-driven shoppers often look for frames that can work with casual outfits, travel looks, festival styling, and everyday errands.

Trend-driven shoppers often look for frames that can work with casual outfits, travel looks, festival styling, and everyday errands. Do polarized lenses matter? Polarized sunglasses may appeal to shoppers who spend time outdoors or want help reducing glare in bright conditions.

Polarized sunglasses may appeal to shoppers who spend time outdoors or want help reducing glare in bright conditions. Can online tools reduce uncertainty? Virtual try-on features can make bold frames easier to assess before purchase.

Virtual try-on features can make bold frames easier to assess before purchase. What are other shoppers saying? TikTok reviews, Reddit threads, and search results give buyers more context on fit, comfort, and real-life styling.

This research behavior shows why viral sunglasses brands are being evaluated through more than social media visibility. Shoppers want frames that photograph well, but they also want enough information to understand how those frames may work in real life.

Why Does This Trend Matter in 2026?

The rise of viral sunglasses brands in 2026 reflects a wider change in consumer behavior. Fashion discovery has become more visual, more social, and more research-driven. Shoppers may first see a frame in a TikTok clip, compare it through search, read comments on Reddit, and then use a virtual try-on tool before buying.

Quay fits this pattern because its sunglasses are easy to film, easy to compare, and available in styles that range from bold to everyday-friendly. Consumer365 notes that the brand's festival-inspired roots still show through in frames designed for travel, events, and expressive personal style.

For trend-driven shoppers, Quay's appeal comes from the mix of social visibility, practical styling options, and accessible research points. That helps explain why the brand continues to appear in conversations around viral sunglasses brands, affordable trendy sunglasses, polarized fashion sunglasses, oversized sunglasses, and statement eyewear.

The full article is available at the Consumer365 website.

About Quay

Quay is a global eyewear brand offering a wide selection of sunglasses and prescription glasses. The company's collections emphasize contemporary design, functional lens features, and pricing that remains accessible to a broad range of consumers. Quay products are available through its direct-to-consumer website, Quay stores and select retail partners worldwide.

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org