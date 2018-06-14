Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2030

The Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030 report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario of manufacturing of viral and non-viral vectors that are primarily used for the development of gene therapies and T-cell therapies. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of players, covering both contract manufacturers and companies with in-house capabilities.

Genetically modified therapies have emerged as a promising treatment option for various diseases (primarily ones that currently have no cure), including cancers, inherited disorders and certain viral infections. These therapies have demonstrated the potential to treat chronic indications, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and rheumatoid arthritis, as well. Gene therapies, and other therapies that require genetic modification, involve the introduction of therapeutic DNA / gene of interest into a patient's body / cells. This process is accomplished by the use of vectors. Over the last few decades, various viral and non-viral vectors have been developed, optimized and standardized for this purpose.

Currently, the most popular viral vectors, on the basis of their use in active clinical trials, are those based on AAV, adenovirus, lentivirus and retrovirus. On the other hand, among non-viral gene delivery tools, plasmid DNA has emerged as the preferred option. Plasmid DNA is also used in the development and production of viral vectors and DNA vaccines. Recent advances have led to the emergence of several other innovative viral / non-viral gene delivery approaches that are being utilized for development of various therapies that require gene modification.

Overall, eleven genetically modified therapies have been approved so far; these are (in the order of approval, most recent first) LUXTURNA, YESCARTA, Kymriah, INVOSSA, Zalmoxis, Strimvelis, Imlygic, Neovasculagen, Rexin-G, Oncorine and Gendicine. Amongst these, YESCARTA and Kymriah are T-cell based gene therapies that were recently approved by the FDA, in October 2017 and August 2017, respectively.

In addition, over 430 gene therapy candidates are presently in different stages of clinical development, for which over 500 clinical studies are currently underway in various regions across the globe. The growing number of gene therapy candidates, coupled with their rapid progression through various phases of clinical development, is expected to continue to create an increasing demand for vectors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Viral and Non-Viral Methods of Gene Transfer

3.3. Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies

3.4. Type of Viral Vectors

3.4.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

3.4.2. Adenoviral Vectors

3.4.3. Lentiviral Vectors

3.4.4. Retroviral Vectors

3.4.5. Other Viral Vectors

3.4.5.1. Alphavirus

3.4.5.2. Foamy Virus

3.4.5.3. Herpes Simplex Virus

3.4.5.4. Sendai Virus

3.4.5.5. Simian Virus

3.4.5.6. Vaccinia Virus

3.5. Types of Non-Viral Vectors

3.5.1. Plasmid DNA

3.5.2. Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes

3.5.3. Oligonucleotides

3.5.4. Other Non-Viral Vectors

3.5.5. Methods of Gene Delivery using Non-Viral Vectors: Methods of Transfection

3.5.5.1. Biolistic Methods

3.5.5.2. Electroporation

3.5.5.3. Receptor Mediated Gene Delivery

3.5.5.4. Gene Activated Matrix (GAM)

3.6. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

3.6.1. Type of Therapy

3.6.1.1. Gene Therapy

3.6.1.2. Vaccinology

3.6.2. Current Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing

3.6.2.1. Vector Engineering: Synthetic and Next Generation Vectors

3.6.2.2. Cargo Engineering



4. VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURERS: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Viral Vectors Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Distribution by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

4.2.3. Distribution by Type of Organization

4.2.4. Distribution by Purpose of Production

4.2.5. Distribution by Type of Vector

4.2.6. Distribution by Scale of Production



5. PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURERS: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Distribution by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility

5.2.3. Distribution by Type of Organization

5.2.4. Distribution by Purpose of Production

5.2.5. Distribution by Scale of Production



6. VIRAL VECTORS AND PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Aldevron

6.3. BioReliance / SAFC Commercial (Merck KGaA)

6.4. bluebird bio

6.5. Brammer Bio

6.6. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

6.7. MassBiologics

6.8. Novasep

6.9. Spark Therapeutics

6.10. Vigene Biosciences



7. VIRAL VECTORS AND PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Biovian

7.3. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

7.4. Cobra Biologics

7.5. FinVector

7.6. Kaneka Eurogentec

7.7. Lonza

7.8. MolMed

7.9. Oxford BioMedica

7.10. Richter-Helm

7.11. Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)

7.12. uniQure

7.13. VIVEbiotech



8. VIRAL VECTORS AND PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURING IN ASIA-PACIFIC

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Wuxi AppTec

8.3. Other Key Players



9. EMERGING VECTORS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.1.1. Alphavirus Based Vectors

9.1.2. Bifidobacterium longum (B. longum) Based Vectors

9.1.3. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Based Vectors

9.1.4. Listeria Monocytogenes Based Vectors

9.1.5. Minicircle DNA Based Vectors

9.1.6. Myxoma Virus Based Vectors

9.1.7. Self-Complementary Vectors

9.1.8. Sendai Virus Based Vectors

9.1.9. Sleeping Beauty Transposons



10. RECENT COLLABORATIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: Recent Collaborations and Partnerships

10.4. Other Collaborations



11. KEY INSIGHTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturers: Competitive Landscape by Vector Type, Scale of Operation and Purpose of Manufacturing

11.3. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturers: Logo Landscape by Vector Type and Size of the Company

11.4. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturers: Prominent Geographical Hubs by Type of Manufacturer

11.4.1. Contract Manufacturers

11.4.2. In-House Manufacturers

11.5. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturers: Distribution by Location of Manufacturing Facility and Type of Vector

11.5.1. AAV Vector Manufacturers

11.5.2. Adenoviral Vector Manufactures

11.5.3. Lentiviral Vector Manufactures

11.5.4. Retroviral Vector Manufactures

11.5.5. Plasmid DNA Manufactures



12. VIRAL VECTORS AND PLASMID DNA: COST PRICE ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Based Therapies (Genetically Modified Therapies): Factors Contributing to Higher Price Tags

12.3. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Prices

12.3.1. Based on Expert Opinions

12.3.2. Based on Manufacturing Cost

12.3.2.1. Based on Technology Used

12.3.2.2. Based on Scale of Manufacturing

12.3.2.3. Based on Client Type

12.3.3. Price Points on Different Types of Vectors

12.4. Concluding Remarks



13. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Viral Vectors Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity

13.4. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity

13.5. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: Overall Installed Global Capacity



14. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope of the Forecast

14.3. Forecast Methodology

14.4. Input Tables and Key Assumptions

14.5. Overall Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030

14.5.1. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030: Distribution by Vector Type (AAV, Adenoviral, Lentiviral, Retroviral, Plasmid DNA, Other Viral Vectors)

14.5.2. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030: Distribution by Application (Gene Therapy / T-cell Therapy)

14.5.3. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030: Distribution by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Inflammation & Immunology, Ophthalmology, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Others)

14.5.4. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation (Clinical / Commercial)

14.5.5. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2018-2030: Distribution by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW)

14.6. Opportunity from Commercial Products

14.6.1. AAV Vectors

14.6.2. Adenoviral Vectors

14.6.3. Lentiviral Vectors

14.6.4. Retroviral Vectors

14.6.5. Plasmid DNA

14.6.6. Other Viral Vectors

14.7. Opportunity from Clinical Products

14.7.1. AAV Vectors

14.7.2. Adenoviral Vectors

14.7.3. Lentiviral Vectors

14.7.4. Retroviral Vectors

14.7.5. Plasmid DNA

14.7.6. Other Viral Vectors



15. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA: Drivers and Challenges

15.2.1. AAV Vectors

15.2.2. Adenoviral Vectors

15.2.3. Lentiviral Vectors

15.2.4. Retroviral Vectors

15.2.5. Plasmid DNA

15.3. Additional Information



16. SURVEY ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Seniority Level of Respondents

16.3. Type of Vector

16.4. Scale of Production

16.5. Vector Stabilization Technology

16.6. In-house / Contract Operations



17. CONCLUSION

17.1. Increasing Efforts Related to Development of Advanced Therapy Candidates that Require Genetic Manipulation have Led to a Rise in the Demand for Vectors

17.2. Manufacturing Efforts in this Domain Feature the involvement of Several Industry Players and Academic Institutes; Many Startups have also been Established in the Recent Past

17.3. Given Regulatory Stringencies and Exorbitant Costs Associated with Developing In-House Facilities, Outsourcing Has Emerged as a Reliable Option for Vector Manufacturing

17.4. Manufacturers Have Established their Presence Across Different Regions; the US and EU have Emerged as Key Hubs

17.5. Several Efforts to Develop Innovative Technology Platforms are Underway, and are Expected to Drive the Production of Efficient, Safe and Stable Vectors

17.6. Novel Viral and Bacterial Strains are Being Investigated as Vectors for use in Genetically Modified Therapies / Vaccines

17.7. The Partnership Activity in this Domain is on the Rise as Companies Actively Collaborate to Develop Innovative Manufacturing Technology Platforms

17.8. Driven by a Rapidly Evolving Pipeline of Therapies, the Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Accelerated Pace over the Coming Decade



18. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

18. Executive Insights

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit (AmBTU)

18.2.1. Overview of the Organization

18.2.2. Interview Transcript: Joost van den Berg, Director

18.3. ACGT

18.3.1. Overview of the Organization

18.3.2. Interview Transcript: Semyon Rubinchik, Scientific Director

18.4. CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

18.4.1. Overview of the Organization

18.4.2. Interview Transcript: Nicole Faust, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer

18.5. Clean Cells

18.5.1. Overview of the Organization

18.5.2. Interview Transcript: Laurent Ciavatti, Business Development Manager, Olivier Boisteau, President / Co-Founder and Xavier Leclerc, Head of Gene Therapy

18.6. CJ PARTNERS

18.6.1. Overview of the Organization

18.6.2. Interview Transcript: Interview Transcript, Colin Lee Novick, Managing Director

18.7. Delphi Genetics

18.7.1. Overview of the Organization

18.7.2. Interview Transcript: Cedric Szpirer, Executive & Scientific Director

18.8. GEG Tech

18.8.1. Overview of the Organization

18.8.2. Interview Transcript: Nicolas Grandchamp, R&D Leader

18.9. MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital

18.9.1. Overview of the Organization

18.9.2. Interview Transcript: Bakhos A Tannous, Director

18.10. Novasep

18.10.1. Overview of the Organization

18.10.2. Interview Transcript: Alain Lamproye, President of Biopharma Business Unit

18.11. Richter-Helm

18.11.1. Overview of the Organization

18.11.2. Interview Transcript: Astrid Brammer, Senior Manager Business Development

18.12. Plasmid Factory

18.12.1. Overview of the Organization

18.12.2. Interview Transcript: Marco Schmeer, Project Manager and Tatjana Buchholz, Marketing Manager

18.13. Vigene Biosciences

18.13.1. Overview of the Organization

18.13.2. Interview Transcript: Jeffrey Hung, Chief Commercial Officer

18.14. Waisman Biomanufacturing

18.14.1. Overview of the Organization

18.14.2. Interview Transcript: Brian M Dattilo, Business Development Manager



Companies Mentioned



4D Molecular Therapeutics

AbbVie

Abeona Therapeutics

Acucela

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Addgene

Aduro Biotech

Advanced BioScience Laboratories (ABL)

Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting

Advaxis

Advent

Adverum Biotechnologies

Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco

Agilent Technologies

Agilis Biotherapeutics

Aldevron

Allele Biotechnology

Alma Bio Therapeutics

AlphaVax

Althea Technologies

American Gene Technologies

Amgen

AMSBIO

Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit

Anaeropharma Science

Applied Biological Materials

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

Applied Viromics

ARCO Design/Build

Areta International

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

Atlantic Bio GMP

ATVIO Biotech

Audentes Therapeutics

Autolus

AveXis

Avista Capital Partners

Bamboo Therapeutics

Batavia Biosciences

Bavarian Nordic

Baxter

Beckman Research Institute

Belfer Gene Therapy Core Facility, Cornell University

Benitec Biopharma

BioCancell

Biogen

Biomay

Biomiga

BioReliance

Biotec Services International

Biotechnology Department of San Raffaele

Biotie Therapies

Bioverativ

BioVex

Biovian

Blue Sky BioServices

bluebird bio

B-MoGen Biotechnologies

Boehringer Ingelheim

Brammer Bio

BRC Clinical Research Facility and Cell Therapy Unit, King's College London

Brewin Dolphin

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Brookside Capital

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

California Institute of Technology

Calimmune

Cancer Research UK

Capsugel

Carnegie Institution for Science

Celgene

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell Therapy and Cell Engineering Facility, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Celladon

Cellectis

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Center for Biomedicine & Genetics, City of Hope

Center for Cell and Gene Processing, Takara Bio

Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine

CEPiA Sanofi

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Children's GMP (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

CIEMAT

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Clean Cells

Clinical Biotechnology Centre, NHS Blood and Transplant

Clinical Vector Production Core, University of Pittsburgh

Cobra Biologics

CombiGene

Core Facility for Therapeutic Vectors, Institute of Medical Science Research Hospital

Cranfield University

Creative Biogene

Creed Commercial Development

Deerfield Management

Delphi Genetics

Department of Neuroscience, University of Minnesota

Desktop Genetics

DNAtrix

Elixirgen Scientific

Epeius Biotechnologies

EUFETS

Eurofins Genomics

European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

Finnish Bioindustries

FinVector

Fisher BioServices

Five Prime Therapeutics

FKD Therapies

Florida Biologix

Fondazione Telethon

Foundation Fighting Blindness

Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine

Freeline Therapeutics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

GEG Tech

Genable Technologies

Gene and Cell Therapy Lab, Institute of Translational Health Sciences

Gene Editing and Viral Vector Core, City of Hope

Gene Medicine Japan

Gene Therapy Research Institute

Gene Transfer Vector Core, Schepens Eye Research Institute

Gene Transfer, Targeting and Therapeutics Core, Salk Institute for Biological Studies

GeneCure Biotechnologies

GeneDetect

GeneImmune Biotechnology

Genethon

GENEWIZ

GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

GenScript

GenVec

Genzyme

GIGA Institute, Liege Universite

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Green Cross LabCell

GSEx, Robinson Research Institute, The University of Adelaide

Guy's Hospital, London

Hercules Capital

Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

Hookipa Biotech

Hope Center Viral Vectors Core, Washington University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Horizon Discovery

Hospital de Sant Pau

Human Stem Cells Institute

ID Pharma

Immune Design

Immune Technology

ImmunoGenes

Immunomic Therapeutics

Inbiomed

Indiana University Vector Production Facility

Vector Production Facility Instituto de Tecnologia Qumica e Biolgica Antnio Xavier

Intrexon

InvivoGen

IPPOX Foundation

IQVIA Stem Cell Center

Janelia Research Campus

Janssen

Kalon Biotherapeutics

Kaneka Eurogentec

Kelley School of Business, Indiana University

of Business, King's College London, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Foundation Trust Kite Pharma

Kolon Life Sciences

Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology

LakePharma

Lentigen

Lentiviral Lab, USC School of Pharmacy

School of Pharmacy Leuven Viral Vector Core

Lonza

Luminous BioSciences

Lund University

University Lysogene

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

Massachusetts Life Science Center

MassBiologics

MaxCyte

Medigene

MeiraGTx

Merck

Merck Serono

Merial

Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research

Mila's Miracle Foundation

MilliporeSigma

Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness

Mitsubishi

Molecular Diagnostic Services

MolMed

Myeloma Crowd Research Initiative

NanoCor Therapeutics

Nantes Gene Therapy Institute

National Cancer Institute

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

National Human Genome Research Institute

National Institutes of Health

Nature Technology

Naval Medical Research Center

Neuroscience CenterVector Core, Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Neuroscience Gene Vector and Virus Core, Stanford Medicine

NewLink Genetics

Novartis

Novasep

Ocular Gene Therapy Core, National Eye Institute

Okairos

Omnia Biologics

Orchard Therapeutics

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Genetics

PacificGMP

Paragon Bioservices

Penn Vector Core, University of Pennsylvania

Pfizer

PharmaChem Technologies

Pinchal & Company

PlasmidFactory

Powell Gene Therapy Center, University of Florida

Protein Sciences

Provecs Medical

Puresyn

Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King's College London

REGENXBIO

Renova Therapeutics

Richter-Helm BioLogics

RIKEN BioResource Research Center

Roche

Rock Springs Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

SAB-Technology

SAFC

Sanofi

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Scancell

Selecta Biosciences

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

SignaGen Laboratories

SillaJen

Sino Biological

SIRION Biotech

Sofinnova Ventures

Spark Therapeutics

St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Foundation Trust Stanford University

Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst

Strathmann Biotec

Stratophase

Synpromics

Synthace

Synthetic Genomics

System Biosciences

T. Rowe Price Associates

Takara Bio

Tecrea

Texas A&M University

The Finnish Fair Foundation

The Goldyne Savad Institute of Gene Therapy, Hadassah Medical Organization

The Human Gene and Cell Therapy Center, Akdeniz University

The Jarvis Lab

The Wellcome Trust

TheraBiologics

THERAVECTYS

Therexsys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TissueGene

Touchlight Genetics

Transgene

Treeway

Twist Bioscience

TxCell

UAB Vector Production Facility

uniQure

Unit Biotech & ATMP's, University Medical Center Groningen

UniTech Pharma

University of Florida

University of Iowa Research Foundation

Research Foundation University of Lige

University of Massachusetts Medical School System

System University of Oxford Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility

Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility University of Virginia School of Medicine

School of Medicine Vaccibody

Vaccine and Gene Therapy Institute

Valneva

VBI Vaccine

Vectalys

Vector Biolabs

Vector Core / GMP Facility, UC Davis Health

Vector Core of Gene Therapy, Laboratory of Nantes

Vector Core, Harvard Gene Therapy Initiative

Vector Core, Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine

Vector Core, University of Michigan Medical School

Medical School Vector Core, University of North Carolina

Vecura GMP Laboratory, Karolinska Institutet

VGXI

Vibalogics

Vical

Vigene Biosciences

Viral Gene Transfer Core, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Viral Vector Core / Clinical Manufacturing Facility, Nationwide Children's Hospital

Viral Vector Core, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa

Viral Vector Core, Duke University

Viral Vector Core, Emory University School of Medicine

Viral Vector Core, Jenner Institute

Viral Vector Core, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Viral Vector Core, University of Massachusetts Medical School

Viral Vector Facility, Neuroscience Center Zurich

Viral Vector Production Laboratory, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

Viral Vector Production Unit, Universitat Autnoma de Barcelona-Vall d'Hebrn Institut de Recerca

ViralGEN

ViroMed

Virovek

VirusTech Core Facility, Karolinska Institutet

Vivante GMP Solutions

VIVEbiotech

Voyager Therapeutics

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Wellington Management

Wolfson Gene Therapy Unit, University College London

WuXi AppTec

Xpress Biologics

YPOSKESI

ZIOPHARM Oncology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ht945x/viral_vectors_and?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market-2030-300666410.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

