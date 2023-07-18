Virax Biolabs Group Continues Growth and Expansion with the Addition of Research and Laboratory Facilities

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virax Biolabs Group Limited ("Virax" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative diagnostics company focused on the detection of immune responses and diagnosis of viral diseases, announced today that it has signed contracts to launch two new research and laboratory facilities in the United Kingdom.

The Company has signed a contract to launch a laboratory facility at Scale Space. Scale Space is conveniently located in a major metropolitan hub in the heart of the unique innovation ecosystem at Imperial College London, a 23-acre research and innovation district in White City, west London. The state-of-the-art facility includes phlebotomy stations, laboratories and research facilities, and offers access to cutting-edge resources and networking opportunities, acting as a catalyst for transforming ground-breaking ideas into practical applications, and empowering organizations to make a lasting impact on society.

If granted approval by the regulatory agencies, the site would be instrumental in the initial launch of ViraxImmune™, acting as the first laboratory for blood draw and analysis. The laboratory would also give the Company the ability to fulfill third party laboratory orders.

"This represents an important milestone in our mission to provide a personalized and preventative healthcare solution that is accurate, affordable and convenient," said James Foster, Virax's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. "The UK-based laboratory provides us a scalable infrastructure while avoiding the requirement for complex processes and expensive lab equipment."

"This partnership marks an exciting achievement for Scale Space as we work to foster innovation within the life science industry," said Michael Holmes, CEO of Scale Space, "By welcoming Virax into our ecosystem, we aim to create an even stronger community of forward-thinking industry leaders. With Virax's exceptional expertise and vision, we are confident that our collective impact will be amplified, propelling the global population towards a new frontier of preventative healthcare."

Additionally, Virax has signed a lease agreement with BioCity Glasgow to establish a research laboratory in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The state-of-the-art facility is within proximity to top-ranked institutions including the Universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, and major hospitals and clinics in Scotland. This convenient location facilitates close cooperation with the National Health Service, access to fresh blood samples and blood banks for ongoing and future assessments, and collaborations with local research groups specialized in immunology. As part of BioCity, the Company will have access to cost-effective community facilities, and more broadly, access to a number of additional communities of experts based in incubators across the UK Science Parks Association and the United Kingdom.

"Establishment of a facility in Glasgow extends our research capacity, enabling us to simultaneously and independently develop multiple new products within our ViraxImmune™ platform from early to late stage, including verification and validation," James Foster, Virax's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Virax Biolabs to our growing life science innovation ecosystem at BioCity Glasgow and our Pioneer community of UK Science Parks Campuses," said John Mackenzie, Director (Scotland), The Pioneer Group. "Pioneer is dedicated to helping young companies succeed in delivering life-changing health solutions that will shape our future. We believe in the mission driving Virax's business and have no doubt that Virax's technology will strengthen our global approach to immune health."

Founded in 2013, Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotech company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. In addition to distributing an array of in-vitro diagnostic test kits, Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual's immune risk profile against major global viral threats. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of COVID-19 as well as other threats including Monkeypox, Hepatitis B, Malaria, Herpes and Human Papillomavirus.

