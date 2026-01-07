Virbac Launches URSOLYX™ Soft Chews for Cats: Feline Muscle Support Supplement

Science-backed supplement addresses muscle health in aging, active or recuperating cats

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virbac , a global leader in animal health, announced the launch of URSOLYX™ Soft Chews for Cats : a muscle-support supplement that addresses an often-neglected aspect of feline wellness: muscle health. Following the successful launch of URSOLYX™ Soft Chews for Dogs in 2025, the feline supplement expands Virbac's commitment to supporting muscle health across companion animals.

Photo credit: Virbac Corporation.

Muscle atrophy affects many cats aged seven and older, reducing mobility and quality of life. Unlike conventional joint supplements, URSOLYX™ Soft Chews for Cats feature ursolic acid, a natural compound that works at the molecular level to inhibit mRNA expression changes associated with muscle atrophy, maintaining functional muscle health.

"With URSOLYX™ Soft Chews, we're empowering cat owners with an innovative solution that addresses this overlooked need," said Giovanni Abruzzini, president and CEO of Virbac US. "This delivers meaningful solutions for feline health, reflecting our commitment to supporting cats throughout their health span."

URSOLYX™ Soft Chews for Cats is the first muscle health supplement specifically formulated for felines, complementing Virbac's comprehensive portfolio of wellness solutions. Early efficacy study results showed an 82% mobility improvement by week eight, with many cats showing results in as little as two weeks. 1

URSOLYX™ Soft Chews for Cats is ideal for:

Aging cats (7+ years) experiencing natural muscle decline

Active cats needing continued mobility support

Recuperating cats rebuilding strength

With an 89% acceptability rating, convenient once-daily administration and bacon flavor, URSOLYX™ Soft Chews make proactive muscle health easy for both veterinarians and cat owners to implement into daily care routines.

For additional resources, contact your Virbac representative or visit vet-us.virbac.com .

About Virbac

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat most pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and working together to shape the future of animal health. For more information about URSOLYX™ Soft Chews, visit vet-us.virbac.com .

1 Data on file.

