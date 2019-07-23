Vireo Health CEO Kyle Kingsley, M.D. responds to U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Hearing on Challenges for Cannabis and Banking

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The following statement can be attributed to Dr. Kyle Kingsley, Chief Executive Officer of Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO), a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company:

"As a physician, it greatly concerns me that many of our patients – a population that includes seniors and individuals struggling with serious medical conditions – feel unsafe when forced to travel with large amounts of cash to purchase medications at a dispensary.

"Common sense, bi-partisan legislation is an important step in the right direction and should help pave the way for cannabis businesses to gain full access to financial services, including the ability to allow customers to pay with credit cards, provide employees with top-tier retirement plans, and afford shareholders the benefits of owning public equity listed on a major U.S. stock exchange, such as the NASDAQ or NYSE.

"On a personal level, the banking issue has also impacted my family, as I have been denied a home mortgage because of my work in the cannabis industry. Stories like this are far too common in an industry that operates legally in 33 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Let's continue to work together to end this madness."

**Dr. Kingsley is available for interviews to provide further insight from a physician's perspective on how these laws would benefit cannabis patients.**

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 350 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

