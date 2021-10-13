Virgin Coconut Oil Market size to grow by USD 517.98 Mn from 2020 to 2024|Increasing prominence of private-label brands to drive growth|Technavio

The virgin coconut oil market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Organic



Conventional

Distribution channel

Online



Offline

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the virgin coconut oil market include Edward & Sons Trading Co. Inc., Greenville Agro Corp., H2coco Pty Ltd, Healthy Traditions Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Jax Coco, Nutiva Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Zumi Natural Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the virgin coconut oil market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&A as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The health benefits of virgin coconut oil, increasing prominence of private-label brands, and increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the sourcing of tender coconuts will hamper the market growth.

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist virgin coconut oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virgin coconut oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virgin coconut oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virgin coconut oil market vendors

Virgin Coconut Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 517.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, The Philippines, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Edward & Sons Trading Co. Inc., Greenville Agro Corp., H2coco Pty Ltd, Healthy Traditions Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Jax Coco, Nutiva Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Zumi Natural Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

