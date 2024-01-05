Virgin Pulse and HealthComp CEO Chris Michalak to Introduce New Personalized Health Platform at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Attendees to hear more about recently unified company's vision and strategic plans for improving the healthcare experience for clients and members

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse and HealthComp today announced that its CEO Chris Michalak will be presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, occurring January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco. Michalak will provide an overview of the newly combined company, including introducing the industry's first personalized health platform. He will also share more about the organization's value proposition, and an update on strategic plans and priorities for the coming year and beyond. Michalak's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The newly unified Virgin Pulse and HealthComp aims to address the issues of increasing healthcare costs and complexity through the industry's first and only personalized health platform. By breaking down traditional silos and rejecting a one-size-fits-all mentality, the platform brings together benefits design and delivery, holistic wellbeing, and comprehensive health navigation – all in one place. Through unmatched access to data and AI-driven analytics, the personalized health platform will equip clients and their people with the insights they need to make decisions that lead to better financial and health outcomes. The consumer-grade digital interface is backed by decades of experience and teams of clinical experts to provide the high-touch service everyone deserves when navigating the complexities of health.

"We believe that only simplified, personalized, and connected health solutions can engage and empower people to be their healthiest," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse and HealthComp. "As the first and only platform company to bring health, wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, we deliver powerful outcomes – helping businesses optimize investments in their members while empowering people to more deeply engage in their health."

The new company is the result of the merger of Virgin Pulse, a leading global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company, and HealthComp, a next-generation benefits and analytics platform. New Mountain Capital is the majority owner, while Marlin Equity Partners maintains minority ownership. Other shareholders include Blackstone and Morgan Health.

About Virgin Pulse and HealthComp

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp have merged to provide the industry's first and only personalized health platform, bringing together industry-leading health, wellbeing, navigation, and benefits solutions. Our comprehensive platform powers diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health, all at a lower cost. By providing personalized, holistic, and powerfully simple health solutions, we are engaging and empowering people to lead healthier lives.

