Virgin Pulse Named an Official Vendor for Children's Hospital Association

Industry-leading health, wellbeing, and navigation platform and expert services now available to 220+ children's hospitals in the CHA network to address ongoing mental health crisis facing hospital staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare workers across the U.S. are in crisis, facing mental health challenges and burnout exacerbated by the pandemic. Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company, today announced a formal relationship with Children's Hospital Association (CHA), the national voice of more than 200 children's hospitals, health systems, and related organizations. By designating Virgin Pulse an official vendor, the CHA is enabling member organizations to create cultures of wellbeing and psychological safety, thereby supporting staff in championing the care of the smallest patients.

"We understand the difficult challenges that healthcare providers and staff face every day, and the impact it has on their physical, mental, financial, and emotional wellbeing. How can we expect clinicians to do their best for patients when they are struggling themselves?" said Jeffrey Jacques, MD, chief medical officer for Virgin Pulse. "Virgin Pulse is honored to work alongside the CHA to provide the necessary programming and services to make a meaningful impact on the lives of these individuals and their families. Together, we'll help children's hospitals and their staff thrive."

With this newly formalized relationship, CHA member organizations will receive preferred pricing on a range of Virgin Pulse offerings, including health and wellbeing platform solutions, telephonic coaching support, and benefits navigation services. In addition, Virgin Pulse will assign a client support team that specializes in servicing healthcare organizations, leveraging years of experience and best practices in the industry.

"Mental health has always been recognized as a key component of our employee wellbeing initiatives, but the stressors of the past several years highlighted the need for a stronger approach," said Victoria Amon, program manager, Office of Employee Well-being at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Virgin Pulse helped us prioritize employee health and wellbeing – including destigmatizing mental health – through personalized choices that maximized program enrollment and engagement, maintained high satisfaction, and improved overall health outcomes. CHA does amazing work for our industry and we encourage other member organizations to take advantage of this new relationship, and cultivate a culture of wellbeing as we did here at CHOP."

Virgin Pulse provides a single destination for people to manage their health and total wellbeing no matter where they are in their healthcare journey. It combines the best of technology and human connection, ensuring that members are just one click away from digital or live expert support. The company streamlines access to the resources and tools members need to build lasting, healthy behaviors – including live coaching and experts; solutions for mindfulness and resilience, nutrition, physical activity, musculoskeletal health, tobacco, financial wellbeing, and more; plus benefits navigation capabilities to help people make the best value-based care choices.

"Virgin Pulse is a proven solution for health and wellbeing, already making a difference for more than a dozen of our member hospitals," said Kristie Seibert, GBDS, director of insurance services at Children's Hospital Association. "During our annual conference, we heard from several of these organizations about the innovation, engagement, and outcomes Virgin Pulse is driving for them. It made sense to name Virgin Pulse an official vendor and be able to provide our member organizations with an opportunity to provide their hard-working staff with the means to improve their mental and physical wellbeing – particularly now, when they need it the most."

Through advocacy and education, CHA is helping set the standard for the highest quality pediatric care. The organization works with policymakers in Congress and the administration to ensure every child has access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services. CHA convenes children's hospital professionals via conferences, meetings, and education programs to address the changing landscape of pediatric healthcare and advance the quality of care for all children.

For more information about the Virgin Pulse and Children's Hospital Association partnership, please visit: https://together.virginpulse.com/CHA

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is a leading digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans, and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Virgin Pulse