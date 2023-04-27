Virgin Pulse Announces Winners of 2023 Thrive Awards for Exceptional Health & Wellbeing Programs

Awards recognize organizations that have excelled at improving health and wellbeing, experience, and outcomes for employees, members, and patients

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company, today announced the winners of the second annual Virgin Pulse Thrive Awards. The Thrive Awards recognize exceptional organizations who make innovative health and wellbeing programs a priority, enabling employees, members, and patients to create lasting, healthy changes. The awards were presented during Thrive Summit 2023, an immersive annual event that drew 1,200 employer, health plan, and health system leaders to learn from experts and each other, gaining actionable strategies for evolving programs and achieving positive outcomes.

"Business and health leaders today are faced with a long list of challenges affecting their populations and their bottom lines, including delayed care, mental health, work/life balance, DE&I, employee and member retention, company culture, and more," said Laura Walmsley, newly appointed chief commercial officer at Virgin Pulse. "Our solutions are proven to drive meaningful change in all these areas, and we are thrilled to honor those client organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to better health and wellbeing outcomes. They are making a difference for their people and supporting healthier, more vibrant communities inside and outside of their organizations."

The Virgin Pulse Thrive Awards celebrate and spotlight successes, positive outcomes, and significant results from highly engaged clients who have worked to improve the lives of the populations they serve. In addition to several returning categories, Virgin Pulse unveiled three new categories for 2023. The 2023 Virgin Pulse Thrive Award winners are:

Global Health and Wellbeing Award – Celebrates an organization with a global footprint outside the U.S. that has achieved success expanding their wellbeing program to a variety of different populations.

Dow embraced Virgin Pulse's platform approach by continuously integrating corporate programs and events into Homebase for Health, and utilizing partner ecosystem solutions Enrich and meQ. After only a year with Virgin Pulse, they achieved high enrollment and monthly engagement, and built a robust worldwide champions network.

Experience Awards – Honors organizations innovating the employee, member, and/or patient experience and fostering connected experiences at scale that drive loyalty, trust, and satisfaction.

Lincoln Financial Group experienced high employee satisfaction and lower attrition rates through integrated health and wellbeing resources, including a robust coaching program with coaches embedded in four separate locations, as well as specialty programming from Virgin Pulse partners, such as RethinkCare.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Individual & Institutional Services (TIAA) achieved high employee enrollment and satisfaction rates, plus lower attrition through innovative wellbeing and support programming that promotes positive health outcomes.

Engagement and Activation Awards – Spotlights organizations driving health and wellbeing program engagement for their employees, members, and/or patients. They have garnered resilient, more productive employees, stronger and more loyal members, and healthier, more compliant patients.

Cathay Bank had a strong focus on engaging all employees, including those who are traditionally hard to reach, by listening to their employees' needs and deploying aligned, actionable program tactics. They achieved high monthly engagement and incentive earnings.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia demonstrated a strong commitment to employee wellbeing, consistently going above benchmarking enrollment and engagement rates. Keys to their success are onsite coaches and a coordinator, nearly 140 wellbeing champions, as well as unique, motivating, and rewarding activities that enable participants to earn premium incentives.

Medica improved member health outcomes through engaging programs, including an incentive program that promotes and increases healthy habits for long-term activity and sleep improvements. The program has seen over 9,000 average daily steps for members and a significant percentage of high-risk members have lost weight since joining.

Thriving in Year One Awards – Honors organizations that have recently completed their first year as a Virgin Pulse customer and achieved higher-than-usual results.

Honda followed recommended best practices and – in their first year with Virgin Pulse – attained high enrollment, surpassed their incentive goal, cultivated a champion network, and earned 100% employee satisfaction.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital exceeded all expectations, achieving high enrollment and engagement at the completion of their first program year. Additionally, nearly all employees completed their annual health assessment and a biometric screening.

Outcomes Awards – Recognizes companies that have significantly improved health and wellbeing outcomes within their organization following Virgin Pulse activation.

Delta Dental of California and Affiliates demonstrated impressive growth in engagement and outcomes. Incentives earnings, social connectivity, and utilization of external programs all increased over 2021. Additionally, their program saw improved levels in activity, sleep, nutrition, and journeys – all well above benchmarks.

Humana leveraged VP Activate to successfully refill over 12 million prescriptions through targeted campaigns that help overcome social determinants of health barriers among a large and diverse member base.

Providence leveraged Virgin Pulse to provide its caregivers with thoughtful, engaging programming. They have achieved high sustained engagement even throughout the pandemic and ongoing retention crisis, and have incorporated Virgin Pulse into their new hire onboarding to increase awareness and enrollment. Members have seen notable health improvements and report better benefits awareness.

To experience select Thrive Summit 2023 highlights, please visit our blog.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans, and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

