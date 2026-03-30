Virginia American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $357,000 to Support Communities in 2025

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia American Water today announced its charitable giving for 2025, which provided more than $20,500 through grants, general charitable contributions and programming support to nine organizations across the Commonwealth. When combined with employee donations of $13,389 and the $323,800 provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, the total amount of support totals $357,000 supporting 108 organizations.

"At Virginia American Water, our work extends beyond providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to our customers," said Virginia American Water President Laura Runkle. "Together with the American Water Charitable Foundation, we're committed to supporting organizations that make our communities a better place to live and operate."

In 2025, Virginia American Water contributed $7,000 to seven local fire and rescue organizations. The company also contributed $13,000 to help its customers through its H2O Help to Others assistance program, a resource that has been available for customers for more than 15 years.

In addition, Virginia American Water employees engaged in philanthropy, raising $46,279 and volunteering 563 hours to local nonprofit organizations through the Foundation's Employee Volunteer and Matching Gift Program.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with eligible nonprofit partners to support impactful initiatives and projects across Virginia," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers our employees to get involved and our communities to learn how every drop counts."

The American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water.

To learn more about Virginia American Water's community involvement, read the company's 2025 Community Impact Report.

About Virginia American Water

Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water company in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 384,000 people. For more information, visit www.virginiaamwater.com and join Virginia American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water