Virginia American Water Completes Purchase of Colchester Utilities Wastewater System, Part of Nexus Water Group Systems

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today the completion of its acquisition of Colchester Utilities wastewater system from Nexus Regulated Utilities, LLC, a subsidiary of Nexus Water Group, Inc. ("Nexus Water Group").

The acquisition adds one large customer and approximately 170 indirect wastewater customer connections to Virginia American Water's footprint. Additionally, Virginia American Water is welcoming to its operations two employees from Colchester Utilities who proudly provide wastewater service to these customers.

"On behalf of our entire team, we are delighted to welcome our new customers and new employees to the Virginia American Water family," said Laura Runkle, President of Virginia American Water. "We look forward to serving them and helping to ensure a smooth transition by relying on the expertise of local employees who know these operations best. Our team is committed to providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to the communities we serve."

On May 19, 2025, American Water announced its agreement to acquire Nexus Water Group systems in eight states across the U.S., highlighting benefits for customers and demonstrating the company's successful implementation of its core growth strategy as it creates value for customers, employees, and shareholders.

Approvals by applicable state regulatory commissions and governmental entities were obtained as of May 21, 2026, and American Water completed the purchase on June 1, 2026.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Virginia American Water

Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water company in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 384,000 people. For more information, visit www.virginiaamwater.com and join Virginia American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, anticipated capital investments and the ability to achieve certain benefits, synergies and goals relating to the acquired operations. These statements are based on the current expectations of management of American Water. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including with respect to (1) the occurrence, in whole or in part, of the plans, benefits and synergies expected or predicted to occur as a result of the acquisition; (2) unexpected costs, liabilities or delays associated with the integration of the acquired operations; (3) regulatory, legislative, local or municipal actions affecting the water and wastewater industries, which could adversely affect American Water; and (4) other economic, business and other factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or assurances of future performance or results, and American Water does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement. The foregoing factors should not be considered to be exclusive.

SOURCE American Water