Virginia American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

Recipients include four nonprofit organizations in the Commonwealth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Virginia American Water, today announce that four organizations were awarded a 2026 Water and Environment grant by the Foundation, supporting communities served throughout Virginia.

"We are so proud to be a 2026 Water and Environment grant recipient," stated Jerry Casagrande, Founder and Executive Director for Wilderness Kids. "Our team is deeply grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation and Virginia American Water for their continued partnership and commitment to our mission to give teenagers from under-resourced families and under-served communities the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits that nature brings. This grant will support our efforts to introduce young people to the Chesapeake Watershed and all it offers. Through swimming, paddling and sailing, they will build skills and develop a connection to nature and our waterways."

The American Water Charitable Foundation awarded a combined $77,199 to the following:

Wilderness Kids Alexandria Inc

Friendship Veterans Fire Association of Alexandria Virginia

James River Association

Jessica Ann Moore Foundation

"Virginia American Water is proud to celebrate these four outstanding organizations making a real difference in the communities we serve. From instilling environmental conservation skills in our youth to supporting firefighters, these grantees reflect the very best of what it means to invest in Virginia's people, environment, and water resources," noted Laura Runkle, President, Virginia American Water. "Water connects us all and we look forward to seeing the lasting impact this funding will have across the Commonwealth."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible non-profit organizations making a meaningful impact across the Commonwealth," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation."

Learn more about Virginia American Water's community impact, here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Virginia American Water

Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water company in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 384,000 people. For more information, visit www.virginiaamwater.com and join Virginia American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE American Water