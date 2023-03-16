Virginia Department of Education Selects ClassWallet to Distribute Up to $30 Million in Federal ESSER Funds for K-12 Learning Recovery Grants to Eligible Families

MIAMI and RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has chosen ClassWallet to track, report and facilitate the distribution of up to $30 million in Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) Funds for K-12 Learning Recovery Grants to families to offset the effects of student learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approved funds will be allocated in $3,000 and $1,500 microgrants. Qualifying students whose family income doesn't exceed 300% of the Federal Poverty Level will receive a $3,000 K-12 Learning Recovery Grant; all other qualifying students will receive a $1,500 grant. The monies are designated for in-person, virtual or hybrid general and/or special education tutoring in one-on-one, small group or large group settings. Families approved for the microgrants will receive a digital wallet account from ClassWallet which they can access from any device. They can then purchase program-compliant educational materials and services through the program's portal.

"ClassWallet's leading digital wallet technology provides confidence that the funds are helping Virginia families and making the impact for children the program is designed to have. It's the heartbeat of our brand," said Jamie Rosenberg, CEO and founder, ClassWallet. "We are eager to support the Virginia Department of Education by implementing digital wallets to unlock the full potential of these public funds toward maximizing opportunity for student success."

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014, ClassWallet (www.classwallet.com) is the leading digital wallet technology platform for federal, state and local education and government agencies. Saving valuable time and overhead costs to track, pay and facilitate rules-based purchases and reimbursements. ClassWallet is used in 27 states and by 20 state agencies across 6,200 schools serving 6.1 million students. ClassWallet's integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula includes top retailers like Office Depot, Staples, Scholastic, School Specialty, Lakeshore Learning, and more. Headquartered in Miami, ClassWallet has been ranked number 779 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2022 and the 56th fastest growing financial services company. It also ranks as the 155th fastest growing company in North America according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

