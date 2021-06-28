Virginia Green Embraces Green Space

Virginia Green also partners with SPCAs and local animal shelters across Virginia for their yearly 'Buster's Buddies' campaign. The campaign begins in May and runs through June every year, sharing photos of local pets enjoying their outdoor spaces. This year, over $8,000 was raised and donated to the following organizations: Richmond SPCA, Fredericksburg SPCA, Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, Heritage Humane Society, and FOHA Friends of Homeless Animals. Over $20,000 has been raised over the last five years through 'Buster's Buddies'.

"We want to give back by working closely with all of the SPCAs. Every time a customer sends in a picture of their pet out on the lawn, we make a donation. Our associates love to contribute to the community, and since so many are pet lovers, we thought this was a great way to help out. Virginia Green will continue to support local community efforts such as the SPCA, Humane Society and other animal groups," said Gil Grattan, President of Virginia Green.

Virginia Green plans to extend their partnership with these organizations for a year-round campaign. Continuation of support of our community through green spaces and supporting local animal shelters is a high priority for Virginia Green.

Gray Miller, the Manager of Donor Engagement at the Richmond SPCA, expressed her appreciation by saying, "At the Richmond SPCA, we look forward to the #BustersBuddies social media campaign every year. We love getting to see the adorable fuzzy faces of our supporters' pets, and we're so grateful to Virginia Green for creatively and generously making it possible for even more dogs and cats in need to enjoy the love of a forever family through this lifesaving campaign."

Kimberly Laska, Executive Director at the Heritage Humane Society, also extended her gratitude by stating, "Heritage Humane Society is thrilled to be a partner with Virginia Green for three consecutive years raising money for homeless pets in our community. The Buster's Buddies community support has tripled in that time, and the entire team and all the pets at Heritage are grateful! In times like we are in now; these types of campaigns really make an impact on our local community."

About Virginia Green

Virginia Green is a locally owned and operated company providing comprehensive commercial and residential lawn care services in the Richmond, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia areas. Virginia Green opened for business in 2004 and has grown rapidly to employ over 200 associates, including an in-house agronomy team and dedicated customer service representatives focused on delivering 100% client satisfaction. Virginia Green was ranked as #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll three times.

