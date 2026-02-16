Virginia Green Acquires Bio Turf, Inc., Expands Lawn Care Services in Northern Virginia

Regional Expansion Strengthens Presence While Preserving Customer Experience

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green, a leading, best-in-class lawn care provider, today announced the acquisition of Bio Turf, Inc., further expanding its footprint in Northern Virginia and increasing service capacity in one of the region's fastest-growing markets.

The acquisition ensures a seamless, uninterrupted transition for Bio Turf customers. All services will continue as scheduled, supported by Virginia Green's Dulles and Manassas branches. Bio Turf owner Rodney Lansdown will assist during the transition period to help maintain continuity and customer confidence.

"We're proud to expand our footprint in Northern Virginia and welcome Bio Turf customers to Virginia Green," said Gil Grattan, Founder and President of Virginia Green. "Rodney and his team have built a strong reputation for quality and customer care. We look forward to building on that foundation with additional resources and expertise."

Former Bio Turf customers will now benefit from Virginia Green's expanded service offerings, including:

Tailored, state‑certified lawn care programs

Experienced technicians with deep knowledge of Northern Virginia's landscape and its unique needs

Customized liquid and granular treatment applications

Advanced agronomic practices supported by modern, high‑efficiency equipment

Local customer support with responsive, personalized service

Expanded service offerings, giving Bio Turf customers access to Virginia Green's full suite of programs—including aeration and seeding, tree and shrub care, soil testing and amendments, and all‑natural flea, tick, and mosquito control

Convenient online account management tools

A 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Bio Turf will continue operating its irrigation services independently.

About Virginia Green

Founded in 2004 in Richmond, Virginia Green is a regional lawn care provider operating across five states with 17 locations. The company delivers professional lawn care, aeration and seeding, tree and shrub services, and perimeter pest control to thousands of customers throughout the region. For more information, visit: www.virginiagreen.com

About Bio Turf, Inc.

Bio Turf, Inc. is a Northern Virginia-based lawn care company that has provided residential lawn and irrigation services for many years, earning a reputation for quality workmanship and customer-focused service.

SOURCE Virginia Green Lawn Care