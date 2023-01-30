Virginia Green Opens New Branch in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green is expanding to southwest Virginia and opening a branch in Roanoke.

Virginia Green acquired The Lawn Ranger in December 2022 and will continue to serve The Lawn Ranger's 1,500 customers with the same service leaders. Having a branch in this market was the perfect move for Virginia Green – to continue their expansion with new customers and growth across Virginia. They look forward to providing their expertise in southwestern Virginia.

"It is an exciting opportunity to introduce Virginia Green's service and expertise to a brand-new market and to be able to make a lasting impact. We anticipate huge growth in the market as we enter the 2023 service year. Virginia Green is aware that this is a unique market. We are taking the necessary steps to reach out to our customers and potential customers in the most effective way," said Gil Grattan, President of Virginia Green.

About Virginia Green

Virginia Green opened for business in 2004 and has grown rapidly employing over 300 associates, including an in-house agronomy team and dedicated customer service representatives focused on delivering 100% client satisfaction. We provide comprehensive commercial and residential lawn care services throughout Virginia including Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Northside Hampton Roads, the Shenandoah Valley and now the New River Valley. Virginia Green was ranked #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll four times in the last five years.

SOURCE Virginia Green